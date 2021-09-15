Died: David Yonggi Cho, Founder of the Worlds Greatest Meg …… | News & Reports

David Yonggi Cho, Korean Pentecostal founder of the world’s largest megakish, died on Tuesday at age 85.

Cho and his mother-in-law started a church in Seoul in 1958 in a tent separated together from pieces of U.S. Army tents. The Yoido Complete Gospel Church, affiliated with the Assemblies of God, grew to a weekly attendance of about 800,000 people in the seven Sunday services, with hundreds of licensed ministers and thousands of lay people leading small weekly groups of 10 to 15 persona.

Cho popularized the idea of cell groups, arguing that they are key to discipleship and fostering the intimate bonds that connect individuals with a large and growing church. He also promoted the Pentecostal practices of prayer and healing as essential to the dynamic growth of the church.

“I myself was devoted to prayer with a despair done or dead,” Cho i tha diary The rise of the ChurchWith “When we apply the word of God in our lives and experience God’s evangelical period, we are empowered by God. Christians who believe in Jesus receive the Holy Ghost. . One finds only empty benches in many European churches. What caused it? The reason is that European churches have betrayed the Holy Spirit. ”

Billy Watson, president of Roberts Oral University, called Cho “one of the great leaders of the Spirit-empowered movement” and predicted that his legacy would affect Christians for generations.

Cho was born on February 14, 1936, in the rural district of Ulju. His father owned a glove and socks manufacturing company, but it went bankrupt during Cho’s childhood, forcing him to make his way into the world.

He learned English from hanging around American military bases and at the age of 15 began working for troops as a translator.

His life changed at the age of 17 when tuberculosis sent him to the hospital coughing up blood and rethinking his understanding of the universe. As a Buddhist, Cho later explains, he was taught that he had to suffer to “become a Buddha through hardship.”

Jesus, presumably, offered an alternative. Christians told him, “Jesus, the living Lord, is your friend, mentor, and guide here and now.” After reading a Bible given to him by a young girl, Cho decided to turn to the Christian God.

“As a last resort,” he said wrote in his memoirs of 2019, “I decided to turn to God I did not know. I shouted, ‘Lord, I want to live! I want to live! Please help me!’

When he was later released from the hospital, cured of tuberculosis, he praised God and claimed a miraculous cure. In 1956, he began attending the Full Gospel Bible College in Seoul, preparing to become a minister.

Two years later, he and Jashil Choi, his future mother-in-law, began holding services in a tent. Only four or five people came to the first service, but within three years, regular attendance had increased to 600.

By the early 1960s, Cho had ambitions to grow his congregation into the largest church in Korea. He later said The rise of the Church that it was because he wanted to be rich and famous, and he had a competitive spirit.

“The Lord had to let me fail in order to turn to him in my need and allow him to build his church – in his own way,” Cho said.

The church grew to thousands, but then settled for several years at 2,400 before Cho developed the idea of ​​cell groups. He began by empowering 20 deacons to develop groups in 20 districts in the city. Cho refined and reorganized groups and leadership training as he went, and by 1973, the church had about 18,000 members.

The congregation built a new building in Yoido, Seoul Financial District. Three years later, Cho founded Church Growth International to teach the principles he had learned internationally.

While many churches around the world adopted and adapted Cho’s cell group model, his ministry was not without controversy. He was often accused of preaching the gospel of prosperity, telling his followers that faith would produce material gain, fame, and luxury.

Cho, however, said that Christians do indeed experience suffering, but they know that God is making them suffer for their own good.

“Basically, God wants us to be healthy, spiritually and physically. He also wants to give us hope. Sometimes God wants us to change, which often comes with pain,” he said. said in an interview earlier this year. “It is critical for us to maintain the belief that he has good intentions and that he will give us what may seem bad at the moment, but which will turn out good eventually.”

In 1981, two congregations of God’s leaders accused the church of Cho of adapting to the worship of their ancestors. Some in the church continued the cultural practices of lighting candles in front of deceased relatives and bowing to their photographs on important days. Cho said it was possible to distinguish between ancestor worship and honoring your father and mother, but many Christian leaders in Korea and the greater Pentecostal world viewed him as a heretic.

Cho retired from full-time service in 2008, passing leadership to Young Hoon Lee, the current pastor of the Yoido Gospel Church.

In retirement, Cho faced his most serious scandal. He was found guilty of embezzling funds from the church and given a three-year suspension. He had run the church leadership to buy unlisted shares owned by his eldest son. The value was inflated, and I had is said to have lost about $ 13 billion, equivalent to about $ 12 million. He was also found guilty of tax evasion in the stock deal.

Cho told his church that punishment was the hardest day of his ministry life. But he also said that his conscience was clear before the Lord and the church allowed him to continue in the service part-time.

His supporters said Cho was really guilty of being very naive in relation to his stubborn son and Cho argued that he had not personally benefited from stock fraud or his many years in service. He continued to preach in the church occasionally until his health deteriorated in 2020.

“All I did was offer my life just like the boy who gave me five loaves and two fish,” Cho was quoted as saying. church websiteWith “I just stuck to the dreams God gave me.”

Cho has left his three sons and the church is planning a funeral for Sunday.