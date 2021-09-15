International
Increase support, employment to increase services in Northern Health
News announcement
Prince George
Tuesday, 14 September 2021 1:15 p.m.
People living in the north before Christ will benefit from additional government action to provide needed health care services when and where people need them.
The government is providing up to $ 6.38 million in programs and incentives to encourage more health workers to discover the benefits of working and living in the North.
“Every person living in the North deserves to have the best possible health care near home, when and where they need it,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “We are helping more people choose the North by providing support for the unique challenges northern health workers face every day. This includes assistance with travel, accommodation and childcare, plus real-time access to 24-hour emergency physicians. in day. “
The comprehensive rural health care retention program for target communities and occupations is designed to provide financial incentives and support to priority health care workers and will be funded by the government at approximately $ 3 million.
Other projects are being developed through partnerships between Northern Health and the Province:
- $ 821,000 to continue the Travel Resource Program (TRP), which supports more than 40 registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practitioners (LPNs).
- Provide a flexible community fund of $ 115,000 that supports patient care delivery to support interdisciplinary teams and the health authority to work together and create a unique approach to addressing rural obstetric needs and supporting care 24 / 7 for their communities, and helps stabilize care in the northwest (Terrace Memorial Mills Hospital).
- $ 225,000 in funding to develop a child care program to support expanded child care locations and extended working hours to meet the needs of health care workers, who often work 12-hour shifts. Regions envisaged for this include: Kitimat, Hazelton, Prince Rupert, Chetwynd, Dawson Creek and Fort St. Louis. John
- $ 750,000 to develop a housing program in communities where adequate market housing is a barrier to permanent staff and short-term placements. Regions include Robson Valley, Kitimat, Hazelton, Prince Rupert, Chetwynd, Dawson Creek and Fort St. Louis. John.
- Launching the Rural Emergency Doctor (RUDi) 24/7 virtual assistance path for physicians and other health care professionals in rural communities, with $ 825,000 in government funding.
- $ 645,000 is directed toward creating clinical management support for Prince Rupert and the Northeast that will build capacity to support new graduates, provide more resources for developing management competencies, and improve management support systems.
“These investments will contribute significantly to addressing the recruitment and retention challenges that the north is experiencing before Christ and so many jurisdictions,” said Colleen Nyce, chair of the board, North Health. “People are the foundation for providing quality care and it is important that we invest not only in staff recruitment, but in ensuring that staff and doctors have the support they need.”
It is anticipated that many of these projects may start immediately, while others require strategic planning and contracting to work on the best possible results. These actions are expected to cost more than $ 6 million in government funding.
The Ministry of Health and Northern Health is working in partnership to identify the ongoing and growing health care needs of northern communities, and implement plans at the regional and community level to meet these requirements.
