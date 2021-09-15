Mother of 3-year-old boy stabbed to death describes night in Winnipeg her son was attacked – Winnipeg





The mother of a three-year-old boy, who was stabbed in the head and neck while lying on his bed, told a trial that the accused threatened her that night when her son was attacked. Clarice Smith testified that her then-boyfriend, Daniel Jensen, said he would ask someone to take her son from her. Read more: Winnipeg’s husband, 41, was killed in the 30th city murder of the year Jensen, 34, is charged with first-degree murder in the Hunter Smith-Straight death on October 30, 2019. Smith testified that she and Jensen clashed twice at a Winnipeg bar the night Hunter was attacked.















Winnipeg murder trial says attack on 3-year-old boy intended to return to child’s mother

She said she had told Jensen she was moving with Hunter to her community in Manigotagan, about 150 miles northeast of Winnipeg, without him. The story goes down the ad “I do not know where we would go, but I would take (Hunter) somewhere … because I did not feel safe with Dan,” Smith testified. “I just told him Hunter and I were going to go to my mom,” she said. “He got angry.” Smith told the jury Jensen attacked him, left the bar and she never saw him again that night. The court also heard from a Winnipeg Police Service officer who assisted in the early stages of the investigation.















Winnipeg husband, 41, killed in 30th city murder August 20, 2021

Det. Sgt Ward Gordon was in charge of interviewing and taking a blood sample from a witness who was at home the night the child was attacked. Gordon told the jury that he was also assigned to find the old addresses of Jensen, who became the early suspect. The story goes down the ad Read more: Winnipeg murder trial says attack on 3-year-old boy intended to return to child’s mother Kurora has said that Jensen attacked the boy as an act of revenge and that domestic violence is at the heart of the case. Hunter was taken to hospital and placed on life support due to brain damage from severe blood loss. He was removed from the cars three days later and died. © 2021 Canadian Press

