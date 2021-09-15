Canada’s largest school board says staff must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1

The Toronto County School Board says its employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1, 2021.

In a press release Tuesday evening, the TDSB described the details of its mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy, saying the procedure would be subject to approved exemption requirements under the Ontario Code of Human Rights.

Until the deadline, those who have not been vaccinated or have not disclosed their vaccination status should continue to undergo rapid antigen testing at home and give evidence of a negative result twice a week.

“This is an important step in running the TDSB to keep students and staff as safe as possible during the pandemic,” said Alexander Brown, chair of the board.

“By requiring staff, believers and others to be vaccinated, we reduce the impact that COVID cases have on our classrooms, schools and communities.”

The policy applies to “employees, believers and other individuals who have direct contact with staff or students at a TDSB workplace,” the statement said.

Employees without medical exemption or disability will be required to undertake an education session on the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination.

The TDSB said it was gathering vaccination discovery information from more than 40,000 of its staff because it was required to be done by the Ontario education ministry. So far, about 83 percent of staff have responded and 94 percent of respondents have said they are vaccinated.

Colleen Russell-Rawlins, director of education at TDSB, said the procedure is important.

“While we recognize that the decision to be vaccinated is a deeply personal decision, we have tried to balance by acknowledging that fact while doing our best to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff, allowing a period of time for staff who has not yet received a vaccine to do so, “she said.

“By reducing the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in our schools, we are better able to protect our school communities and ensure fewer disruptions to learning and student well-being.”