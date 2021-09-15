Decline of international students, increase of minority students | tidings





The University of Nebraska system is more diverse than ever before, citing benefits to minority students and first-time students. More than 1 in 5 students are identified as a minority, according to new data, accounting for 21% of the total NU student population. This has increased by 12% in the last decade, according to one News announcement from NUwith Registrations for the fall semester 2021 NU wide is 50,653, a 2% drop from last year, according to the press release of NU. Registration specifically at UNL is 24,431, a decrease of 2.7% from last year, according to a special UNL news releasewith <a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=a27b5385c3&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536871852&cs=a27b5385c3&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""/></a> While the NU system has encountered an overall decline, there are more undergraduate, graduate and professional students, as well as growth in fields of study such as engineering, public health, allied health professions, business, architecture and science and information technology. The UNL rate of first-time students identified as first-generation students rose 4.7% to 1,173. The number of first-year resident students in Nebraska rose 1.1% to 3,561. Growth is always our goal, but I am pleased that the University of Nebraska is continuing to achieve our core mission of providing affordable, accessible, and exceptional education for students and families, NU President Ted Carter said in a press release. NU. Welcoming our most diverse student body in our history is truly an achievement to be celebrated. <a href="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=912b236119&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="http://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536871853&cs=912b236119&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""/></a> UNL attributed its drop in enrollment to an overall decline of 13.5% in international students and through graduation success, according to the UNL news release. This graduation success includes an institution record of 3,594 degrees data during the beginning of spring 2021. While our enrollment may be slightly lower overall, one of the driving factors behind this is our success in achieving a record number of graduates. We are excited to see a range of positive trends we can build on as we move forward, Chancellor Ronnie Green said in the announcement. To combat declining international representation on campus, UNL leaders are continuing to develop new partnerships across the globe, including a program that will attract students from Egypt. This is intended to counter the general decline in international registration. In advertisingDue to this partnership, graduation programs for international students generally increased by 6.8%. UNL College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, College of Engineering, College of Architecture and College of Journalism and Mass Communication contributed to this increase, according to the university announcement. Our university continues to work tirelessly, overcoming challenges and fulfilling our promise that Nebraska is a place where every person and every interaction matters, Green said. This commitment helps us maintain momentum, meet our goals, and better serve our diverse and talented students from all over Nebraska and around the world. [email protected]

