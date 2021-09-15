Hinshaw believes the “Open for Summer” plan led to an increase in COVID cases

Content of the article
The Chief of Medicine in Alberta, Dr. Deena Hinshaw says she now believes the open provincial plan for the summer has led directly to the current increase in COVID-19 cases.
Hinshaw said he felt “very responsible” for telling that COVID had somehow ended and that people could now ignore it. She said she is very sorry how this worked
Hinshaw made the comments as he attended a Zoom meeting with the Primary Care Network doctors broadcast online Monday evening.
The full video has since been removed, but copies of the live broadcast have appeared online.
Hinshaw began the meeting by acknowledging the frustration, anger, and exhaustion felt by doctors and health care workers.
I just want to thank you for still talking to me, she said.
During the meeting, she gave her thoughts on what has led to the provinces’ current trajectory of increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, which threaten to overwhelm the hospital system.
I think the trajectory was set when we removed all public health restrictions in July, she said.
Hinshaw said the provinces that have maintained base-level restrictions to manage close interactions and contacts have not seen a significant effect from the Delta sticky variant, which is fueling Alberta’s fourth wave.
Alberta removed virtually all COVID-19 restrictions, such as masking and border collection on July 1, with a few exceptions for healthcare settings.
We have suppressed COVID-19, and with cases of dropouts and getting vaccines, we are open to summer, Prime Minister Jason Kenney said when announcing the plan. With vaccines on our side, businesses can thrive again and Albertans can return to their normal lives.
The province has since experienced a fourth wave of COVID-19, and the health care system is now seeing higher demand for ICU beds than at any other time during the pandemic.
As the restrictions were lifted, Hinshaw said they expected a discontinuation of cases and hospitalizations due to COVID as the vaccine gave people better protection.
Expectations did not match reality, and very soon after we started that endemic path we could already see from comparisons of actual numbers and modeling data within a few weeks that we were not seeing the disconnect we were expecting, she said.
The Alberta government began talking openly about the spread of COVID-19 in mid-July. On July 28, Hinshaw announced plans to complete regular COVID-19 testing and remove isolation requirements for people who test positive for COVID.
However, those plans were canceled days before their scheduled implementation on 16 August. New restrictions including camouflage across the province and a curfew for selling drinks at licensed institutions were not introduced until September 4th.
She also warned that while I do not know when the peak of the fourth wave will reach, we still have to go down to the other side of the wave, which means that we will still see a significant number of new cases even though the load the total number of cases decreases.
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said it was good to see Hinshaw master the past mistakes that were made. However, he said what is important is how the provinces will act in response.
It was very clear that this (fourth wave) was predictable, it was preventable, Nenshi said.
CalgaryER doctor Dr JoeVipond said Hinshaw may have taken responsibility, but she did not resign or offer solutions for the rising fourth-wave provinces.
There was no resignation, which I think is what happens when you make a mistake that kills hundreds of Albertans, he said, including the actions of Prime Minister Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro.
It is really hard to hear her not offer to provide the necessary solutions to fix the problem she has caused.
The province reported 1,434 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 18,265.
Nineteen other people are in hospital. Of the 822 hospitalizations, 212 are in intensive care, the highest number Alberta has ever seen.
Vipond said the province began to see a new increase in cases two days after the Calgary Hurricane ended. Exponential growth has not simply disappeared by magic, he said.
This should be mitigated by measures. Let us admit that nothing has really been done except the mask mandate, which has so many exceptions.
The province announced that starting Sept. 16, Albertans will be able to print a proof of vaccine card size from MyHealth Records or be able to display it from a smartphone.
That doesn’t go that far given that the Albertas healthcare system is already overloaded, Vipond said.
The number of Alberta patients in the ICU is doubling every 14 days, he said. If this increase continues, Alberta could see 400 patients in the ICU by September 28th.
If we were at maximum capacity now, how would we manage another doubling? How to move to other provinces when the most adjacent provinces are equally overloaded? he said, pointing to Manitoba ‘s move to transport patients to hospitals in other provinces due to a rapid increase in ICU hospitalizations.
I honestly do not understand how well I go through this without trying. Let explicit marketing mean dead people who would otherwise be expected to live.
Closing personal classrooms in schools is a measure Vipond said he would recommend, especially given that Alberts under 12 are not eligible for the vaccine.
In fact, some of the measures seem to be actively encouraging infections, such as not informing parents about cases in a children’s classroom.
Closing personal eating and drinking is another step that could curb transmission, even for people who are fully vaccinated, he said. The same goes for indoor and outdoor rallies.
When you are in a state of crisis, you need to take drastic measures. These are things we have done in the past and have been proven to work.
Tweet: @brodie_thomas
