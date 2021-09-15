Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on September 15th

The last:

The African Union on Tuesday accused manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines of denying African countries a fair chance to buy them, and called on producing countries, particularly India, to lift export restrictions on vaccines and their components.

“Those manufacturers know very well that they never gave us the right access,” Strive Masiyiwa, AU Special Envoy for COVID-19, told a World Health Organization conference in Geneva.

“We could have handled this differently.”

Of the 5.7 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines administered worldwide so far, only two percent have been given to people in Africa.

Masiyiwa stressed that, aiming to vaccinate 60 percent of its population, the African Union and its partners had expected to buy half of the required doses, while half were expected to come as donations through the COVAX program, supported by the WHO and the GAVI global alliance. of vaccines

“We want access to buy,” he said.

South African railway company Transnet turned a train into a COVID-19 over-the-counter vaccination center to speed up the spread of vaccines to the country’s remote communities, seen here in East Rand on August 30th. (Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters)

GAVI General Manager Seth Berkley said his organization had counted on receiving supplies from India, the world’s largest vaccine production center at the start of the outbreak, but has not received any doses from India since March, when India imposed export restrictions in an effort to meet its own. domestic needs in the midst of a difficult second wave that saw the number of deaths the country flew.

Masiyiwa urged the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to start working on a pandemic standby fund to help poorer nations buy vaccines in the future, rather than relying on a dividing structure like COVAX, which until has so far managed to secure only 260 million doses. COVAX will drop nearly 30 percent from its previous goal of two billion hits this year.

“Vaccine sharing is good, but we should not rely on vaccine sharing, especially when we can come to the table with established structures and say we also want to buy,” he said.

Together with WHO Director for Tetros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Masiyiwa reiterated a request for the abolition of patents for vaccines of global importance, saying that Africa wanted to increase its production capacity.

Efforts to develop an African base for COVID-19 vaccine production will focus on trying to replicate Modern photography, but the lack of progress in talks with the US company means the project will take time, Martin Friede, coordinator of The WHO Initiative for Vaccine Research told Reuters.

-From Reuters, updated at 4:30 pm ET

What is happening all over Canada

(CBC News)

LOOK | School closures, disguised as responses to COVID-19 outbreaks in schools: School closures, disguised as responses to COVID-19 outbreaks in schools Schools across the country are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks and to try to slow them down, Quebec is setting up rapid tests, New Brunswick is restoring masks, while PEI and Yellowknife are closing some schools. 2:04

What is happening all over the world

Employees work at a manufacturing plant for the Russian Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine at Hankook Korus Pharm, in Chuncheon, South Korea, earlier this month. (Heo Ran / Reuters)

As of Tuesday evening, more than 225.7 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. The reported number of global deaths was more than 4.6 million.

IN Europe, physical distancing will end in the Netherlands on September 25, the same day the government will begin mandating COVID-19 health permits to enter places such as bars, restaurants and theaters, caretaker Prime Minister Mark said on Tuesday. Rutte. About 62 percent of the Dutch population of 17.5 million people has been fully vaccinated, including 77 percent of adults, according to figures from the European Center for Disease Control as of 5 September.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being isolated after members of his district fell ill with COVID-19 and therefore will not travel to Tajikistan this week for scheduled regional security meetings, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. The 68-year-old has taken a series of health precautions throughout the pandemic and has taken two doses of Sputnik V

Vaccine for covid19.

Britain is likely to require health and social care workers in England to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

LOOK | JavidonU.K. vaccination plan, including government views on booster doses: Britain presents winter plan for protection against COVID-19 Photographs of COVID-19 vaccines for vulnerable Britons and stroke for children 12-15 are part of the British government’s plan to protect people during the winter months, says Health Secretary Sajid Javid. (Matt Dunham / Photo by Associated Press) 1:40

INAsia-Pacificregion, new local COVID-19 infections doubled in China’s southeastern Fujian province, health officials said, urging officials to take swift action, including travel restrictions, to stop the virus from spreading.

The Australian capital, Canberra, will remain closed for a second month after the local government reported 22 new coronavirus infections. Sydney cases rose at the slowest pace in nearly two weeks on Tuesday, but officials said they needed to see a steady decline in daily cases before deciding whether the infection curve had flattened after 12 weeks in closure .

INAmericas, COVID-19 deaths and cases in the US have climbed to where they were during the winter, wiping out monthly progress and potentially strengthening President Joe Biden’s argument for including new vaccination requirements. Cases instigated by the delta variant, combined with resistance among some Americans to be vaccinated are concentrated primarily in the South.

Less than 3.5 percent of the people inside Africaare vaccinated against COVID-19, far from its official target of 60 percent, John Nkengasong, director of the African Centers for Disease Control, said on Tuesday.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told the same conference that the continent was “being left behind by the rest of the world” and that this would allow the coronavirus to continue to circulate.

IN Middle East, The UAE on Tuesday reported 617 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

-From The Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, last updated at 2:55 p.m. at

Do you have questions about this story? We are responding as much as we can to the comments.