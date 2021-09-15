Families and survivors still search for answers to Gleision mine disaster | Wales

The shocked families and survivors of a mining tragedy in South Wales, in which four men died exactly 10 years ago, are calling for further investigation into the disaster.

Relatives say they still have no answer as to why their loved ones were killed in the Gleision strike on September 15, 2011, one of the worst mining disasters in the UK in recent years.

Miners Philip Hill, 44, Charles Breslin, 62, David Powell, 50, and Garry Jenkins, 49, died when 3,000 cubic feet of water was enough to fill an Olympic-sized pool poured into the Swansea Valley area where they worked. with

The co-manager and the company that owned Gleision were cleared of the offenses following a trial in 2014 and no full investigation has been conducted.

Peter Hain, the former Welsh secretary and MP for Neath at the time, said Wednesday: There are still many unanswered, unexplained questions about this tragedy. I asked a lot for an investigation or inquiry at the time to determine the cause.

Why were the men driving towards a massive pool of old mine water when the pool was clearly shown on the underground map from which they were working? Families are haunted by questions and deserve the right answers.

A memorial is being unveiled in a park near the community center where families gathered a decade ago to hear the news.

On the day of the tragedy, explosives exploded to knock down a coal mine 275 meters from the entrance to penetrate old works, improving ventilation and extending the useful life of the site, one of the last small mines in south Wales.

Three of the workers managed to run or crawl. The four were caught by the stream of dark, cold, muddy water and had no chance of escaping.

The collection manager, Malcolm Fyfield, who was working in the mine at the time, burst into tears after being acquitted of four counts of manslaughter following a three-month trial in the Swansea crown court. The owner of the mines, MNS Mining, was also acquitted of corporate murder charges.

The trial highlighted the extraordinary conditions in which the men worked, with several tunnels lower than a kitchen table, forcing them to crawl on their hands and knees.

Fyfield said he had inspected the back of the coal on three occasions, the last time the day before, and found no substantial water there. He claimed that water must have migrated to the area through the porous sandstone within hours of his last inspection.

Survivor Jake Wyatt, who worked as a fitter at the mine, told BBC Wales Program Trapped underground: The Gleision mine disaster he thinks there are still questions to be answered. He said: My opinion was that all this would be hidden under the carpet. No one wanted to know anything about him and he went from such a high profile case to nothing within two years.

His surviving friend Nigel Evans added: As it is, now, no one is to blame. One has to take responsibility for four bodies, four men, four lives.

Lynette Powell, whose husband, David, celebrated his 50th birthday in the weeks before he died, said: I have not received an inquiry. Not just for me, for all the families. Breslin’s widow, Mavis, said she felt cheated by her husband and an investigator.