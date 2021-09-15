International
Scott Morrison seeks advice on whether donating Christian Porter mystery legal fee violates ministerial standards
Scott Morrison is seeking advice on whether former Attorney General Christian Porter’s decision to accept mysterious funding to pay part of his personal legal fees violated ministerial standards.
Main points:
- Christian Porter has stated that an unknown donor helped pay his legal fees through a blind trust
- A spokesman for Scott Morrison said he was taking advice if he violated the guidelines
- Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Says Porter’s Decision to Accept Money Accountability Rejects
The former attorney general updated his register of members’ interests to include the faith of the blind on Tuesday and stated that he was a potential beneficiary of the ‘Legal Services Trust’, he did not have access to information about his conduct or funding .
In a statement, a Morrison spokesman said he was “taking the matter seriously.”
“The prime minister has discussed the issue with the minister today,” the spokesman said.
“The Prime Minister is seeking advice from his department on any impact on Ministerial Standards and any action the Minister must take to ensure that he meets the Standards.”
The move has been criticized by the federal opposition, as well as former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who described the decision as a “shocking insult to transparency”.
Turnbull, who named Porter as his attorney general as prime minister, said he was shocked after the minister used blind faith to cover the expenses he had accumulated in a defamation lawsuit against ABC.
Turnbull asked how Mr. Porter could accept the money in good faith.
“It flies in the face of every principle of transparency and accountability in public life,” the former prime minister told ABC.
“This is an absolute insult.
Loading
ABC asked Porter’s office for comment on the efforts he has made to determine where the money came from, who manages the trust, how much money he received from the trust, and how he can justify accepting money from the trust if he does not know those details.
Porter’s office declined to comment.
Within the rules: Cashier
Cashier Josh Frydenberg did not answer questions about whether it was appropriate to accept money in such a way, but argued that Porter had acted within the rules.
“Christian Porter has been discovered, in line with the demands of parliamentarians in their register of interests,” Frydenberg told Sky News.
“And he has done it in a way that is consistent with what other parliamentarians have done.”
This argument does not satisfy Mr. Turnbull.
“Politicians or political parties cannot take money from anonymous donors,” he said.
“If you enter the Liberal Party, you know, with a bag over your head, and a hull bag full of money and you say ‘I want to make this donation’ they will not do it, they cannot accept it.
“What Porter is saying is that it is okay for an Australian cabinet minister, a former attorney general, not just from Australia, but from Western Australia, to receive a big donation, a great gift for himself. without revealing who the donor was. “
The former attorney general sued ABC and journalist Louise Milligan over an article which said a letter had been sent to the prime minister, including a charge of historic rape against an incumbent cabinet minister.
The article does not mention Porter’s name, but he identified himself shortly thereafter, and vehemently denied the charge.
Porter dropped the defamation suit in May. ABC has not paid any damages, or has apologized.
The public broadcaster has covered the costs of mediation.
Labor leader Anthony Albanese described Mr Porter’s revelation as “incredible and absurd”.
“It’s time for this minister to realize that being a cabinet minister requires transparency, and it ‘s time for Scott Morrison to take action here,” Albanese said.
“This is exactly the kind of issue that undermines trust in our political system.
“I know the drinks are closed at the moment, but that does not pass the pub test.”
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-15/scott-morrison-advice-christian-porter-legal-fee-standards/100462584
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
