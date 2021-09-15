What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, September 15th

Recent developments:

Some Ottawa businesses that have registered to host COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinics have received threats vandalism and violencewith

Those at an Ottawa event who recalled a Jewish massacre during World War II said they were angry at the theory of COVID-19 vaccine protesters comparing them to victims of Nazi brutality.

The Quebec government is officially cracking down on the implementation of its vaccination passport starting today after a two-week non-payment period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the already critical shortage of nursing in Canada, and experts say it will take strategic planning, incentives and a lot of effort to make working life more sustainable for nurses to build a larger workforce.

As of Tuesday, 28,966 Ottawa residents tested positive for COVID-19. There are 398 known active cases, 27,974 cases considered resolved and 594 persons having died from the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 52,100 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 51,100 resolved cases now.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 200 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 216.

Akwesasne there were about 800 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 about 40 in the last week and reported 10 deaths between its northern and southern parts.

Kitigan Zibi there have been 34 cases and one death. Territory Tyendinaga Mohawk there were 14, with one death. Pikwakanagan there was none.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is in step 3 of the reopening plan and will stay there for the foreseeable future. Her scientific chart says more vaccines and fewer contacts are needed to avoid blockage this fall.

The Ontario Vaccine Passport System launches next Wednesday, September 22, for many activities.

People will need to show photo identification and a paper or PDF version of their vaccine bill until an application is ready, most likely in late October. There will be medical exceptions.

Meanwhile, vaccines against COVID-19 are becoming mandatory for many activities and services.

The total collection limits are 25 people inside and 100 people outside. Those limits are even higher for organized events.

Indoor dining capacity is based on distance. Gyms, cinemas and museums can reach 50 percent capacity inside.

Ontario school rules for all extracurricular activities, and while masks remain mandatory, vaccines are not. School boards can go beyond these rules.

Western Quebec

Under the rules of its green zone, 10 people are allowed to gather inside private residences and 20 people outside, which increases to 50 if they play sports. Organized events can be much bigger.

School rules in this province include masks for classmates, but do not include bubbles in the classroom.

A vaccine passport is available for people aged 13 and over in such public event spaces, bars, restaurants and gyms. The two-week grape period is over.

Quebecers may use an application or show paper evidence; people outside the province will have to show paper evidence. Everyone will need to show ID.

There are medical exceptions.

What can I do?

COVID-19 initially spreads through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after receiving a vaccine. Variants of concern are more contagious and are created.

This means that it is important to take precautions now and in the future, such as staying home while you are sick. and receiving cost assistance if necessary keeping hands and surfaces clean and keeping your distance from anyone you do not live with, even with a mask.

Masks, preferably those that fit well and with three layers, are mandatory in public indoor environments in Ontario and Quebec and are recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

Vaccines inhibit the spread of all variants of COVID-19 and go a long way toward avoiding death and hospitalization without providing complete protection. There are federal guidelines for what vaccinated people can do in different situations.

Fully vaccinated, tested and pre-approved people can come to Canada. The U.S. border remains closed to non-essential land travel.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with basic medical conditions help with work.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be isolated, as should those who have been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The duration of isolation varies inQuebecANDOntariowith

Vaccine

Four COVID-19 vaccines are considered safe and approved in Canada. Two approved areas for you who are 12 years old.

The vaccination task force in Canada says people can wait up to 16 weeks between the first and second doses. Factors pushed the provinces to drastically speed up that timeframe, including supply and the more infectious delta variant.

The same working group says it is safe and effective to mix the first and second doses.

Ontario is giving certain groups third doses and the Quebec vaccine working group has recommended the same.

There have been approximately 3.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region combining the first, second, and third doses with a population of approximately 2.3 million.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is vaccinating anyone who is 12 or older by 2021. People canlook for provincial meetings that open onlineor by phone at 1-833-943-3900.

Local health units have flexibility in most contexts, including booking check their websitesfor details.

They provide alert lists and briefings for short announcements as campaigns move from mass clinics to mobile clinics to fill gaps in vaccine coverage.

The third detail of the photograph depends on the health unit.

Pharmacies continue to provide vaccines through their booking systems, as do some family physicians.

Western Quebec

Anyone 12 years and older make an appointment online or by phoneor visit one of the provincespermanent and mobile clinicswith

Quebec is giving third shots to people who are weak with immunity or undergoing dialysis.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness in a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, cough, runny nose, headache, vomiting, and loss of taste or smell.

Children tend to have a upset stomach and / or redness.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can be too affected by the pandemic, AND resources are available to help with

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone looking for a test should leave an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

The Ottawa test site via COVID-19 on Coventry Road near the RCGT Park baseball stadium will be open until 5:30 p.m. every day instead of 2 p.m. from Sunday due to increased demand, the group says. of Ottawa testing work.

Ontariore recommends that you only be tested if you are adapt to certain criteria, such as having symptoms, exposure or a certain job.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province’s targeted testing strategyyou can leave an appointment at selected pharmaciesWith Quick Tests are available in several countries, now including some schools.

The Ottawa COVID-19 testing working group says asymptomatic unvaccinated people cannot get the tests they need to work, study on a campus or attend a public event in its clinicsWith They should look for a pharmacy or laboratory that offers it.

Travelers who need a testyou have several local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make an appointment AND check the waiting time online Disa inbound testing is available.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if entrance testing is available nearby.

Rapid tests are being used in schools in other parts of the province.

First Nations, Inuit and Mtis:

The first nations, the Inuit and the Mtispeople, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community, are eligible for a trial in Ontario.

Akwesasne ka COVID-19 test and vaccine clinics , with information online or at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan Zibican call the health center at 819-449-5593 for a test or vaccine; e-mail is another option for booking vaccines.

Tests are available atPikwkanagnby calling 613-625-1175 and vaccinations, at 613-625-2259 extension 225 or by email. Everyone inside Tyendinaga who is interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and should check out the website of specialized vaccine clinics.

Inuit in Ottawa can call Ekausivik Ekuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information