To Lower Trudeau in Canadian Elections, OToole Veers Left





OTTAWA Conservative Party of Canada leader Erin OToole lacks the name, celebrity background and charismatic hair of his Liberal Party rival, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. A former corporate lawyer with nine years of service in the House of Commons, he embarked on the campaign of new snap elections in his party leadership, unknown to most Canadians and not particularly popular even among many Conservatives. However Mr. OToole, 48, the son of a former provincial lawmaker, has made tremendous progress since last month when the prime minister abruptly called elections, partly dismissing some of the traditionally conservative stances he advocated for winning his post. Poll results in recent weeks have shown growing support for both Mr OToole and his party, while falling for Mr Trudeau and the Liberals. With just a few days until Monday’s election, the Conservatives and Liberals, who have the most support in Canada’s multi-party system, are stuck in a statistical tie with about 30 percent each.

But because conservative support is concentrated and highly concentrated in some regions, especially in the province of Alberta most poll experts and political analysts say that Mr. OToole would have to increase its party support by a large margin, perhaps five or six percentage points, to seize enough seats in the House of Commons to remove Mr Trudeau from power.

The change in polls may be as much about the liberal decline as it is about the conservative rise. Mr. Trudeau has been in office for six years; so far, many Canadians find it more irritating than inspiring, and it has offered no convincing answer to a key question related to these early elections: Why are they being held at all now, two years ahead of schedule? The prime ministers’ argument that he needs a strong majority in the House of Commons to lead the pandemic recovery has left many unconvinced, as he has already done so by a majority. However it is also true that Mr. OToole has been busy reforming his party to expand its appeal. He has taken this kind of campaign game before, going from moderation to more extreme views before coming back again, a tactic that helped him win party leadership last year. Prior to this campaign, he reaffirmed his commitment to never introduce carbon taxes and reject the position of social conservatives on issues like abortion and LGBTQ rights. In the middle of the campaign, he broke a promise to lift Mr. Trudeaus’ ban on about 1,500 assault rifles. Although an approach that seems to be working, it also has risks.

The biggest challenge any Conservative leader has is figuring out how to balance Conservative Party Canada members with the kind of people they need to vote for the Conservative Party, said Ken Boessenkool, a former Conservative campaign strategist from Alberta. Those two groups of people live on different planets. Mr. OToole came into politics relatively late in life. He studied at the Royal Military College of Canada with the hope of becoming a combat pilot, but instead he spent 12 years as a navigator in the then fleet of helicopters transported by ships to Canada. Kur z. OToole was in college, his father left a managerial job at General Motors Canada headquarters east of Toronto to become a Conservative member of the provincial legislature, a post he would hold for 19 years. A door opened for Mr. OToole to enter politics in 2012, as he had worked for two major law firms in Toronto and later as a corporate advisor in Procter & Gamble CanadaWith A cabinet minister resigned from the seat in the constituency where Mr. OToole had grown up and lived since returning to study law in Durham, Ontario.

Mr OToole, who was active within the Conservative Party while in law school, won the special election created by the vacancy in 2012. (Mr OToole still lives today in the Durham region with his wife Rebecca, a consultant and event for corporate affairs the planner, and their two children.) Then in 2015, he held a cabinet position for 10 months in Stephen Harper’s government as minister of veterans’ affairs, after the previous one was ousted after a probationary exchange with veterans over service cuts and pension benefits.

In 2017, Mr. OToole unsuccessfully sought to replace Mr. Harper as party leader, running as a moderate. Last year, he dominated with a right-wing approach, functioning as a true blue Conservative (blue is the color of the party), who promised to take over Canada again. After winning, Mr. OToole dismissed most of that call for union members, a rare group conservative from the Conservatives in the past, making it clear he would not reopen the abortion debate. In preparation for the vote in the coming weeks, Mr. OToole and his aides have studied the efforts of David Cameron, the former British Prime Minister, to modernize the Conservative Party of those countries. And as Mr. Trudeau did in 2015, they have sought to target voters who do not normally show up on election day. For Mr. Trudeau, they were young people. For Mr. OToole, his blue-collar employees were worried about the future of their work and upset, even angry, by what they see as Mr. Trudeaus’ political correctness. Lori Turnbull, a professor of political science at Dalhousie University, said the experience of Britain’s Conservatives shows that the idea has merit, but also poses a challenge to Election Day party machinery. Then the question is, will they actually come out for it? she said. Mr. OToole has also worked on improving his diet and increasing his exercise levels, losing 40 pounds over the past year or so. Above all, however, he is focused on his new moderate campaign platform, which is available as a 160-page, glossy magazine. Mr. OToole has replaced his Take Back Canada slogan in his leadership campaign with We Have a Plan.

Until this week, Mr. OToole spent most of his campaign in the city’s virtual halls broadcast by a temporary television studio not far from Parliament in downtown Ottawa. He repeatedly directed callers who had questions to the page numbers on his platform with the answers. At one point, he threw his copy of the platform on the table to emphasize its weight. We have a plan to get the country back on its feet after 18 difficult months in this crisis; I am a pro-election ally of the LGBTQ community, said Mr. OToole looked like Mr. Trudeau at the opening of the debate in English. In recent days, Mr. Trudeau is arguing during the campaign stops that the change of Mr. OTooles is rogue. A review process that Mr. OToole is proposing could facilitate the repeal of the assault weapons law, which he said he would not touch. And Mr. OToole opposes compulsory vaccination and vaccine passports, a position polls suggest only members of his party’s far right. Duane Bratt, a professor of political science at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta, said the current ranking of Conservative polls means its core membership is ready to bypass abandoning issues that are key to them at least for now. tani. If OToole does not become prime minister, the risk will be to hold this holiday together, said Professor Bratt. Conservatives basically say: OK, well give this OToole a chance, let’s see if it works. And if not, do they go back? Vjosa Isai contributed research.

