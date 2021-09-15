Climate change could shift 200 million by 2050, a new report reveals





Barcelona, ​​Spain Climate change could push more than 200 million people to leave their homes in the next three decades and create migration hotspots unless urgent action is taken to reduce global emissions and bridge the development gap, has found a World Bank report. The second part of Groundswellreportpublished on Monday examined how the impacts of slow climate change such as water scarcity, declining crop productivity and rising sea levels could lead to millions of what he describes as climate migrants by 2050 under three scenarios of different with different degrees of climatic action and development. with Under the most pessimistic scenario, with a high level of emissions and uneven development, the report predicts up to 216 million people moving within their countries in the six regions analyzed. Those regions are Latin America; North Africa; Sub-Saharan Africa; Eastern Europe and Central Asia; South Asia; and East Asia and the Pacific. In the most climate-friendly scenario, with a low level of emissions and inclusive, sustainable development, the world could still see 44 million people being forced to leave their homes. The findings reaffirm the power of climate to spur migration within countries, said Viviane Wei Chen Clement, a senior climate change specialist at the World Bank and one of the authors of the reports. The report did not look at the short-term impacts of climate change, such as the effects of extreme weather events, and did not look at climate migration across borders. In the worst-case scenario, Sub-Saharan Africa, the region most vulnerable to desertification, the fragile coastline and the population’s dependence on agriculture, will have the most migrants, with up to 86 million people moving within national borders. North Africa, however, is projected to have the highest percentage of climate migrants, with 19 million people moving, equivalent to approximately 9% of its population, due to increased water shortages in northeastern Tunisia, northwestern Algeria, western Morocco and southern, and the central Atlas lowlands, the report said. In South Asia, Bangladesh has been particularly hard hit by floods and crop failures, accounting for almost half of the projected climate migrants, with 19.9 million people, including a growing number of women, moving by 2050 according to the pessimistic scenario. This is our humanitarian reality now and we are concerned that this will be even worse, where vulnerability is more acute, said Prof. Maarten van Aalst, director of the International Committee of the Red Cross Climate Center, who was not included in the report. Many scientists say the world is no longer on the path to the worst case scenario for emissions. But even under a more moderate scenario, Professor van Aalst said many impacts are now occurring faster than previously expected, including the extremes we are already experiencing, as well as the potential implications for migration and displacement. While the impact of climate change on migration is not new, it is often part of a combination of factors that push people to move and acts as a threat multiplier. People affected by conflict and inequality are also more vulnerable to the impacts of climate change as they have limited means to adapt. Globally we know that 3 out of 4 people who move stay within countries, said Dr. Kanta Kumari Rigaud, a leading environmental specialist at the World Bank and co-author of the report. The report also warns that migration hotspots could emerge within the next decade and intensify by 2050. Planning is needed in both the areas where people will move and the areas where they leave to help those who remain. . Among the recommended actions were achieving zero emissions by the middle of the century to have a chance to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and investing in development that is green, resilient and inclusive, in line with the Paris Agreement . Get the Monitor Story Delivery you are interested in in your inbox. Mrs. Clement and Dr. Rigaud warned that the worst-case scenario is still plausible if collective action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and invest in development is not taken soon, especially in the next decade. This story was reported by the Associated Press.

