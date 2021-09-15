Liz Truss, the most prominent cabinet minister among conservative voters, she was given a significant promotion and became the first female Conservative foreign secretary.

Described by supporters as one of the only real capitalists left in the cabinet, Truss was said to have raised private concerns about the increase in national insurance unveiled by the prime minister last week, and this week she spoke in favor of enterprises in instead of statism.

In a speech in the Exchange Exchange think tank, described by a source as a appeal to Lidl Tories, she said the conservative party should embrace free enterprise instead of inevitably increasing the size of the state.

After two years at the helm of the Department for International Trade, Truss has become very adept at articulating a post-Brexit vision of global Britain. Announcing trade deals with her optimistic patriotism, she is liked by colleagues who consider her hardworking and so focused that some have come up with the slogan: At Liz ne Truss.

The first international trip of the foreign secretaries is expected to be next week, when she will accompany Boris Johnson to the UN General Assembly meeting in New York. At the top of the agenda will be our relationship with the US, a senior conservative said after Britain felt left in the dark by the Joe Bidens administration during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Despite the pandemic, it will not be her first overseas trip this year: apart from her predecessor Dominic Raab, Truss is the only other cabinet minister known to have taken a vacation abroad this summer.

Back home, lawmakers said she certainly should go much better with Ben Wallace over the feud between the defense secretary and Raab over handling the evacuation from Kabul.

Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader who previously served in the cabinet with Truss, said she had been one of the strongest people in China, and I hope she will now take that stand in the Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development powerful and do it is clear that we can not reward this Chinese regime with more trade deals.

He hoped her enthusiasm for entering the Pacific trade partnership known as CPTPP would continue, prompting the UK to project itself after Brexit to stop China from becoming fully dominant in the region.

Some were surprised that Johnson nominated someone who was widely talked about as a future candidate for leadership in one of the four major state offices. As Raab tried to retain his top cabinet post on Wednesday, he failed and ended up transferring to the Justice Department to replace Robert Buckland, although he was given the comforting award of deputy prime minister.

Some government insiders suggested it was a move to thwart Trusss’s ability for political maneuvering by giving it more diplomatic responsibility which means it may be less open in domestic politics.

However, a senior Whitehall official who worked with Truss in the trade department said many people do not take it seriously enough. Shell beats the drum for global Britain even stronger than it does in trade, which is not a bad thing at all, they said, adding that it is likely to be tougher on China and noted recent comments by open on intellectual property theft and forced labor in China. Xinjiang Province.

Deputies said the Truss star is likely to rise further in the new role. She just lowered her head, kept working and surrendered and would do it again, said one. Another added: She gets nothing.

Truss will retain her existing role as minister for women and equality, a blow to some conservatives who saw her as too prone to appear against waking up at the expense of upholding greater rights for transgender people. One said it was a missed opportunity and she would not be able to devote time to the role she deserved.