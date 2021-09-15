Nadine Dorries appointed secretary of culture in reorganization | Nadine Dorries





Boris Johnson has appointed Nadine Dorries as secretary of culture, giving the first post in the cabinet to an outspoken MP who had previously accused the BBC of being biased and claiming the comedy was being killed by left-wing snowflakes. An MP for 15 years before her first government role in 2020, as junior health minister, Dorries was known for her strong views in other areas, including abortion and equal marriage, which she opposed , saying he had lost millions of votes from the Conservatives Me A longtime supporter of Boris Johnson, she was less forgiving of former leader David Cameron and Chancellor George Osborne. once describing them like arrogant arrogant boys who do not know the price of milk. News of the appointment came as a surprise and even some concern from Conservative MPs. One called this action a colossal mistake. However, some officials who worked with her in the health department said that while they had doubts when she was given the job, Dorries had been shown to be diligent and easy to work with. Dorries has made no secret of her views on some of the issues that will now come up in her summary. In one Tweet 2017 which was widely circulated after announcing her new job, Dorries said: The snowflakes on the left are killing comedy, destroying historical statues, removing books from universities, erasing pantons, removing Christ from Christmas, and yes suppress the free word. Alas, it must be true, history repeats itself. Then there will be music. In 2013 she wrote on Twitter: Apparently I am racist because I think Chuck [Chuka] Umunna looks like Chris Eubank? What would I be if I said he looked like someone who was white ?? Dorries’s role in overseeing the BBC will also come under scrutiny given its regular criticism of the corporation as institutionally left-leaning. In 2018 she tweeted that the BBC was a one-sided leftist organization which is seriously failing in its political representation, from top to bottom. In 2014 she wrote a blog post regarding the license fee, saying that a tax on the ownership of a television is a completely outdated concept. Although key pieces of media policy are run directly from Downing Street, Dorris will oversee key decisions such as the appointment of a new Ofcom chairman, the settlement of the future license fee with the BBC, and the appointment of individuals to many senior roles. As a supporter, Dorries seemed a little interested in seeking a ministerial job. In 2012 she was suspended by the Conservatives for a period of a month after appearing on ITVs Im a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, something she did without announcing her local party or the Conservative whips. However, one of her other ways is more in line with her short culture: Dorries is a very successful author, declaring more than 120,000 for royalties and other payments over the past year in her register of interests. She has written a series of history books set either in Liverpool, where she grew up and trained a nurse, or the west coast of Ireland, where one of her grandmothers came from.

