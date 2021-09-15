Kenney delivers COVID-19 update following new criticism of Alberta reopening

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, will deliver an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday evening.

Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services will also attend.

The press conference will start at 6 pm at MT. You can watch it live here. CBC Radio will also broadcast live in Alberta.

Alberta is leading the country by a wide margin in the new daily COVID-19 cases and active cases.

At a Zoom meeting with doctors Monday, Hinshawsa said the controversial rise of the province to all COVID-19 public health restrictions in early July set the trajectory for the fourth explosive wave that has pushed its healthcare system to the point of fracture.

Hinshaw also said she “deeply regrets” for her part in contributing to a story that “COVID is over”.

Doctors, the opposition NDP, business groups and others have repeatedly called in recent weeks for Kenney and his government to take more action to curb the spread of COVID-19, including the introduction of a vaccine passport, such as have made other provinces.

The same groups have also criticized the reopening plans.

Hospitals in Edmonton, Calgary and other centers are overcrowded during the fourth wave of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday there were 822 people being treated at Alberta hospitals, including 212 in intensive care beds.

On Wednesday, CBC News reported that critically ill patients are being expelled from the Red Deer Regional Hospital as doctors and nurses from its various departments are being recruited to care for patients in ventilators due to the displacement of COVID cases -19 in the center of Alberta.

The province reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, out of 11,880 tests. The positivity rate was 12.18 percent.