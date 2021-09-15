Hundreds welcome Maxime Bernier to Sarnia









Hundreds of supporters of the People’s Party of Canada gathered outside The Leaky Tank restaurant to hear from the party leader Wednesday morning. Maxime Bernier started the 32nd day of the election campaign with a rally at the Highway 40 truck station in Sarnia. “I’m very pleased to be here and I’m very impressed,” Bernier told Blackburn News. “A lot of people are coming. It’s a beautiful crowd. People who want to have their place again. “ Bernier said the main concern is freedom. “The vaccine passport that will be implemented here in Ontario, it is implemented in Quebec, and I believe this election will be a kind of referendum for more government control or less government control.” Starting Sept. 22, vaccination testing will be required at some facilities in Ontario. Bernier believes those who attended the rally were ready to fight for their way of life. “I am there with them and we are the only political party at the federal level that will fight to make sure that blockades, house arrest warrants, curfews, will not happen again.” Bernier had also planned stops in Inwood, Chatham, London and Aylmer on Wednesday. “I do not know what the outcome of the next election will be, but I believe Brian [Everaert] there is a chance to be elected and I believe some of our candidates. I am very realistic, I will not be prime minister after this campaign, but this movement is growing step by step and we will start that revolution with common sense. ” PPC Sarnia-Lambton candidate Brian Everaert said momentum for the local campaign has increased since April. “I think we are getting the job vote, I think we are getting the nurses vote, I think we are getting the votes of personal support workers,” Everaert said. “These people do not want to be forced into mandated vaccines.” Everaert believes mandated vaccinations strain an already impoverished workforce. “We have a lot of people complaining all the time that we do not have enough workers and then they will come back and tell them they will get rid of them if they do not do this mandated blow.” To date, no other party leader has been part of this campaign. Liberal leader Justin Trudeau was in Halifax on Wednesday, Conservative Erin O’Toole was in Quebec and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was in Essex.

