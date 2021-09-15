Australian fire smoke causes massive phytoplankton bloom in Southern Ocean | Bush fires

Smoke from the 2019-2020 fires in Australia caused a phytoplankton bloom in the Southern Ocean larger than the entire Australian continent, according to new research.

An international team of scientists discovered through satellite data that the flowering of microscopic phytoplankton algae occurred in the ocean between South America and New Zealand starting in October 2019 and lasted about four months.

Clouds of smoke from the Australian Black Summer fires traveled into the stratosphere and surrounded the globe, depositing aerosol particles thousands of miles away from Australia.

The study, published in the journal Nature, found that the blooms were the result of iron particles in the smoke aerosols.

Co-author of the study Prof Peter Strutton, of the Institute of Marine and Antarctic Studies at the University of Tasmania, compared phytoplankton bloom to the entire Sahara Desert, becoming a moderately productive herb for several months.

Phytoplankton requires iron for photosynthesis. The entire Southern Ocean is essentially low in iron because it is a long way from dust sources, so any small amount of iron deposited there could trigger a strong response, Strutton said.

Phytoplankton blooms are visible from space and occur when there is abundant sunlight and nutrients, leading to a population explosion. The massive flowering of the Southern Ocean occurred at a time of year when phytoplankton activity is usually at a minimum.

A satellite image showing long, slender smoke from fires burning in Australia stretching across the Pacific Ocean in January 2020. Photo: NASA / EPA Earth Observatory Material

The researchers estimate that the amount of carbon taken up by phytoplankton cells as a result of the bloom was equivalent to about 95% of the emissions generated by the 2019-20 fires.

However, for that carbon to be permanently removed from the atmosphere, phytoplankton cells must be submerged in the deep ocean and stored there, Strutton said.

There is a lot of energy and biomass recycling happening in surface waters. It is likely that much of the carbon that was initially taken in could have been released back into the atmosphere when those phytoplankton cells began to break down or be eaten.

The team did not specifically look at the broader effects of the large-bodied marine ecosystem of the great Southern Ocean, but the moderate increase in phytoplankton activity over several months may also have had an impact on fish populations, Strutton said.

Prof. Martina Doblin, director of the Sydney Institute of Marine Science at Sydney University of Technology, which was not involved in the research, said the analysis her team did during the fires confirmed that it had higher concentrations of iron and nutrients. other in the smoke of the fire. compared to normal air pollution.

The nutrient content will have come from the plant material and the soil that has been burned. Those nutrients, normally in a terrestrial system, have ended up in the ocean, she said.

Preliminary data from Doblins’s own research on estuaries are consistent with the notion that aerosols can have effects on phytoplankton growth.

The findings come as a separate study, also published in Nature, more accurately estimated the amount of carbon dioxide emitted from the fires season in 2019-20.

Using satellite data, a group of international researchers found that the fires emitted 715 million tonnes of carbon dioxide between November 2019 and January 2020, exceeding Australia’s usual annual emissions from fires and fossil fuels by 80%. A previous estimate had put the figure at around 830 million tonnes.