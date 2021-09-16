International
Kenney, Hinshaw, Shandro to provide Alberta COVID-19 update Wednesday evening
Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Minister of Health Tyler Shandro and President and CEO of Alberta Health Services Dr. Verna Yiu are scheduled to give an update on the situation of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday evening.
They are scheduled to speak at 6pm and the press conference will be broadcast live on this post. You can also watch the press conference live on Global News Hour at 6 p.m.
COVID-19 cases have risen in Alberta since mid-summer, and admissions to the ICU set a record Tuesday, with 212 Albertans taking care of the virus.
Read more:
Alberta doctors, chambers of commerce apply for COVID-19 vaccine passport
Alberta Health said Wednesday it had identified 1,609 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from 15,831 tests.
There were 18,421 active cases in the province.
The hospitalization rate and ICU continued to increase. As of Wednesday, there were 877 Albertans hospitalized with COVID-19, 218 were being treated at the ICU.
“Of the 218 in the ICU, 92.3 percent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated,” Dr Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter.
Alberta’s death toll rose to 2,495, from 2,471 on Tuesday, meaning that 24 COVID-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
Alberta’s positivity rate dropped to 10.5 percent.
Calls for COVID-19 passports in Alberta are getting louder
On Monday, 65 infectious disease practitioners from across Alberta called for immediate nationwide restrictions on access to businesses and in-house non-essential services for people who are not immune to COVID-19.
We, the Albertas Infectious Diseases Physicians, are writing to convey our greatest concerns about the safety of current COVID-19 access to the provinces, and to request limited immediate nationwide access for immunized individuals in the areas internal public in order to access non-essential services, the letter said.
Doctors said they did not believe the current measures “go so far as to interrupt the broadcast”.
On September 3, Kenney announced a nationwide mask mandate, a 22:00 alcohol cessation for licensed businesses, and a $ 100 incentive for anyone who did not receive the first or second dose of the COVID vaccine. 19. The province also “strongly recommended” anyone who was not vaccinated to limit their close contacts.
Read more:
Alberta’s chief doctor says “Open for Summer” plan sets stage for 4th wave of COVID-19
On Tuesday, the province announced that printable vaccination test cards would be available starting Thursday.
We continue to make it easier for Albertans to have secure access to their health information, including immunization data, in the palm of their hand anytime and anywhere through MyHealth Records, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said in a statement to Press.
More Albertans are signing up for this tool every day to access their health information, and if you have not already done so, I encourage you to sign up now.
