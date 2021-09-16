Douglas County is ready for the election, right?





If you are a registered voter in Douglas County, anticipate the arrival of your ballot by mail the week of October 11th. Follow the checklist below to get ready for the election starting now. And remember, DouglasVotes.com is your trusted source of election information. Check your voter registration / registration to vote. Do both in DouglasVotes.com, your one-stop shop to register, check your voter registration status, update your mailing address, or check your party status. You can also view a sample ballot and find important dates and deadlines leading up to the election on Tuesday, November 2nd. Is your postal voter registration address correct? If your postal address has changed since you last voted in the Douglas County elections, be sure to update your voter registration information at DouglasVotes.com to ensure that you receive your ballot paper and other relevant election information. Find your nearest ballot box and Vote Early. Near you. Did you know that more than 80 percent of Douglas County voters prefer to hand out ballots for free using one of the convenient ballot box locations across the country? The 15 safe and secure ballot boxes will be open 24 hours a day starting October 8, 2021, until 7 pm on Election Day, November 2, 2021. How do I know my vote will be counted? Colorado has held electoral elections since 2014 and is considered a national model for electoral integrity, security, and high voter turnout. Watch this short Life of a Vote video to see exactly how the process works and visit the Trusted Election Information page for tools to identify and stop the spread of misinformation. What if I need personal help from voters? Voter Service and Voting Centers (VSPCs) will open in four locations in Douglas County on October 25th. Visit a VSPC of your choice to register to vote or update your voter registration, replace a ballot, remove your ballot, vote in person, or use an ADA accessible voting machine, up to 7pm on election day. When is the last possible day to vote? Know your voting deadline. No matter how you hand it in, your ballot must be received by 7pm on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, an Election Day postage stamp does not count. Do you have questions or need help? Please visit DouglasVotes.com or contact Douglas County Elections by phone at 303-660-7444. Be one of the first to receive news as it happens.Register here and choose your specific news focus and distribution preferences and be sure to follow Douglas County at The next door,Facebook,TweetANDInstagramwith Sign up to receive Live Town Hall announcements to make sure you are contacted to participate in future community conversations on topics that interest you.

