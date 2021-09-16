Dr. Strang answers questions about Nova Scotia’s cautious approach to the pandemic

Nova Scotia announced this week that it will delay the entry into Phase 5 of its reopening plan until October 4, following an increase in new COVID-19 cases. That date coincides with the entry into force of the province’s vaccination trial policy.

Matt Galloway of Radio CBC The current spoke with Dr. Robert Strang, chief health officer in Nova Scotia, on the province’s decision to delay reopening and how he expects people to react to changes in restrictions.

This discussion has been edited for length and clarity.

How would you describe the mood in this province now when it comes to the pandemic?

I think in general, people are realizing that we have worked really hard and are in a relatively good place. But also just this past week, things are changing in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick and PEI

I think people are feeling comfortable with what we have done and are willing to pursue it because they know it has been worked out.

The current19:05Dr. Robert Strang why Nova Scotia is suspending its reopening plan Life for young Scots seems to be returning to normal, although other regions are watching the resurgence of restrictions to combat the delta variant of the coronavirus. But the medical chief of the health provinces is not ready to fully reopen yet. Dr. Robert Strang talks about how the province has arrived. 19:05

Tell me a little about that decision. There was so much excitement that basically all the restrictions of the pandemic would be lifted. What will it actually look like in the coming days and weeks, given the fourth wave that surrounds us now?

We know it is the vaccine plus epidemiology, and things are evolving fast and now in the Marine provinces. We will slow down and October 4th is when we are bringing in our vaccination test policy.

So when we gather more people, they are vaccinated people.

So how do you think people will respond to this?

I have received a lot of correspondence in the last two or three days. People say, ‘Please slow down.’

I think most people will realize that they will be disappointed. But I think most people will see the reason why we have to do this, and we really are saying it’s for the next 2 weeks.

What are you seeing about the neighboring province and jurisdictions that has pushed you to slow things down?

It really is because what we are seeing now, is the pandemic of the unvaccinated. We have really good vaccination rates, but we have about 10 percent of our population that is not vaccinated.

We are almost 80 percent of our full population with a single dose and reaching 75 [per cent] with two doses. But I think we will end up with 10 percent of adults who can be vaccinated but are not. And even that is enough to spark significant spreads and outbreaks, and we are seeing it in other provinces with lower vaccination rates.

In Nova Scotia, like others, especially the smaller provinces, our health system has already been pushed to capacity. So we have very little ability to absorb any significant number of hospital admissions due to COVID.

We have seen upon returning to school, for example in PEI, a number of closed schools, children sent home. How concerned are you about what is manifesting here in Nova Scotia?

We have a major outbreak in a limited community in northern Nova Scotia, but we are seeing some early signs of the spread of a community, mostly young unvaccinated adults in the Halifax area. But it risks spreading to other populations, spreading to under-12s, especially those in schools.

Is reopening schools jeopardizing what you have achieved?

Schools have not been shown to be a major source of transmission within schools.

I always say our schools are safe when our community is safe, so it is truly a prayer to say, let’s do what we need to do to keep our community safe for a number of reasons. But one of the main ones is for our children and young people. The best place for most of them to learn is at school.

You have said that this new normal will learn to live with COVID. What does it mean?

After all, we need to be in a place where we can tolerate the circulation of the virus as we do with something like the flu.

I keep telling people that if we should all continue to wear masks indoors, especially during the winter months when we are close to other people, whether they are mandated or not, it keeps us all healthier.

This province has been the envy of many jurisdictions throughout the country. What do you think you got during the course of the pandemic?

Of course we have some geographical and demographic advantages. We do not have big, big … dense cities.

We used border measures very early knowing we needed to slow down the virus.

We have also learned that through these first and second waves in particular, and now we are also seeing from the third wave, that the economy and public health are not really in conflict. The phrase we use is, ‘Good public health is good economy’, because you minimize the time for which you need strict restrictions and get out as soon as possible.

What comes to mind when you see what is happening in other jurisdictions where people are protesting?

What people are taking about this is a very self-centered, self-centered approach, not appreciating at all about the implications of what they are doing and how it manifests itself in a very negative way in the lives of others.

It is disturbing and disappointing.

Do you worry that mandatory vaccination requirement can exacerbate those tensions, it can exacerbate those divisions?

It already is.

I’m worried the separation will get worse and I will do everything I can to try to talk about a more careful, compassionate approach to that space.

Are you worried that your healthcare workers might be attacked? We are seeing this in other jurisdictions.

It actually makes my blood boil that particular point that targets healthcare workers. It’s just not okay.

I saw people protesting at our medical hospital. There are sick kids coming in there and I am really worried about the fact that some people in our society are okay with that kind of action.

18 busy months have passed. What is one thing you learned during this pandemic?

I learned the resilience and dedication of my colleagues in healthcare.

I have experienced and heard of so many stories about kindness and compassion, these are my three Cs: care, community, and common sense.

I have really pushed how people have responded in so many positive ways to take care of each other as we spend the hard time in the pandemic, and that will remain with me.

MM MANY TOP STORIES