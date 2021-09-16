The murder team is investigating the disappearance of mother Langley, teacher – BC





The Integrated Murder Investigation Team has confirmed that it is investigating the disappearance of Naomi Onotera, a mother and teacher from Langley, BC Onotera was last seen on the afternoon of August 28 when she left her home in Langley City. The 40-year-old was reported missing by her family the next night. The Murder team said it was called to assist the Serious Crimes Section at Langley RCMP. Investigators confirmed that a search of Onotera’s home is underway and details are still being revealed. Read more: The case of the disappearance of Langley, the woman before Christ was handed over to the RCMP Serious Crimes Unit As part of our initial research, IHIT is looking at Naomi Onoteras residence as a starting point. I would warn that the presence of officers, the security tape and the crime scene is not an indicator of the criminality of anyone living in the settlement. They are present to ensure the preservation of the evidence, Sgt. Said David Lee in a statement. The story goes down the ad IHIT would like to seek patience as this investigation continues. The family has also demanded privacy.















2:01

On Monday, police requested some video surveillance or camera surveillance of the area around Onotera’s home from Saturday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. Read more: Christ’s teacher Naomi Onotera was still missing after police tape was spotted around her house RCMP also asked the public to study the photography of Onoteras vehicle. Although it was reported that she left without her vehicle, investigators said they are trying to set a timeline for all of her actions starting August 25th. The vehicle is a white 2018 Subaru Crosstrek with a poster of the Great Vancouver Zoo in the front window on the passenger side. The story goes down the ad A photo of Naomi Onotera’s car.

She is described as five meters and nine centimeters tall, weighs about 170 kilograms, with long brown hair and brown eyes. The RCMP said it is believed she was wearing stretched black pants that had a light flair at the bottom and a black blouse. The story goes down the ad Naomi is seen wearing the clothes RCMP believes she wore when she disappeared on Saturday, August 28th.

Anyone with information is required to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email [email protected] © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

