More than 2,000 healthcare workers isolated by putting hospital systems under pressure | health

More than 2,000 health workers in NSW, Victoria and ACT are currently in isolation, putting more pressure on the remaining workforce as Covid cases continue to rise.

The NSW Nurses and Midwives Association says many health workers in those states hospitals are working shifts of up to 16 hours to cover shortages, while PPE issues have left some staff without access to tested masks.

In NSW, which reported 1,259 new cases and 12 deaths Wednesday, it is understood there are 1,190 health workers currently unavailable due to Covid exposure or infection, with 101 new cases at 11 different facilities last week.

In Victoria, the average number of unavailable staff due to Covid-19 in all Victorian public hospitals is 736, according to the latest data available from 6 September.

Since then, community-acquired cases have almost doubled, with 423 new cases reported in the state on Wednesday.

The 736 unavailable health workers due to Covid in Victoria include all hospital staff not just clinical staff and those exposed who are not infected.

Brett Holmes, general secretary of the NSW Nurses Association, said the result of the overworked workforce was that the remaining staff were working harder and often making double shifts of up to 16 hours.

Harder the harder they are working extremely hard, Holmes said. The effect is often that other people have to take these shifts, of course, or they are working longer shifts.

A spokesman for the Victorian health department said the state government was prepared for labor shortages.

Our hospitals have been preparing for the coronavirus since January last year, creating additional capacity and ensuring we have enough beds, equipment and facilities to manage any increase in patients, they said.

All health services are able to access the Victorian workforce if required, which will become increasingly important if the number of cases increases and more staff are laid off.

Holmes said that while the vaccination mandate would help address the problem in NSW, experience in the UK had shown that Covid cases among the vaccinated health workforce had dropped by only 50%.

We need all our nurses and midwives and other health workers near the bed and yes, I think there is hope from the minister and the government that the requirement for full vaccination will somehow eliminate this problem of isolation of health workers, but given overseas research, I do not agree it will be so, said Holmes.

It is not clear that the need to be isolated will be removed because you can not really send someone to work who carries the virus and that they are able to keep it behind their mask for eight to 16 hours a day .

In the PPE case, Holmes said there had been a shortage of supply of three types of masks, which had left health workers using masks that had not been tested.

Conformity testing is the process by which a mask is placed and tested to ensure that it has an adequate seal and functions properly.

There is a supply issue and I do not know how long it will be before it is rectified, Holmes said. They have had to switch to other masks and if they have not been tested for other masks then this requires another round of fitness testing.

On Wednesday, NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said the NSW health workforce was close to reaching a 90% first-dose vaccination rate ahead of a mandate for the sector which enters into force on 30 September.

Berejiklian said she was convinced the health workers would be vaccinated and was not worried about people leaving the sector.

I am really confident that healthcare workers will put the interests of their patients and the interests of their health [first] and I am very confident that we will achieve very high vaccine coverage, Berejiklian said.

Our health staff is seeing the consequences of Covid infection every day. They are seeing patients in the ICU, hearing stories, and I would be very surprised if marriages have a great reluctance on our healthcare staff.

NSW was the first state to introduce a mandate for health workers, but Western Australia and Queensland have since followed suit. Victoria is expected to announce a mandate for health workers with a plan to be discussed at Friday’s national cabinet meeting.

