Nano tracking: With profits across the country, PPC could be a ‘potential disruptor’ in elections

TORONTO – Since the start of the federal election, the People’s Party of Canada has seen its ever-increasing support across the country, prompting the Nik Nano poll to suggest it could become a disruptor for other parties.

According to a report by Nanos Research for CTV News and the Globe and Mail, which was published on Wednesday, PPC has gained ground across the country with dramatic growth in British Columbia and Ontario.

The People’s Party has gained support since the start of the campaign, Nanos said during Wednesday’s edition of the CTVs Trend Line podcast. They are not challenging to win a whole bunch of attacks, but they can be a potential destroyer.

There is a ride in particular, however, where Nanos said the party may have a chance to win: PPC leader Maxime Berniers has ridden in Beauce, Que. The former Conservative had held rural travel since 2006 before losing his seat in the 2019 federal election when he campaigned under the PPC banner.

One place they probably have the best chance of winning would be Maxime Berniers’s place in Beauce, Nanos said. Beyond that, their support is widespread across the country, but Beauce will be driven to see if Maxime Bernier will have a comeback.

To achieve this, Bernier and his 311 candidate parties have campaigned to lure mesmerized Tory supporters and others to the PPC for a purple wave on September 20th.

The momentum seems to be in favor of the parties, according to data from Nano polls, which showed their national support was below 2 per cent when the paper was released on August 15th. and PPC is now enjoying 6.8 percent support nationwide.

Much of the PPC support has been enough to draw the attention of reporters who asked Conservative leader Erin OToole if he was concerned about the Berniers party splitting the vote into right-wing voters during a recent campaign halt in The Greater Toronto Area. The conservative leader avoids the question.

According to Nano and other political experts, the growing popularity of Bernier and PPCs can be largely attributed to their vocal stance against vaccination mandates and passports imposed by the government.

Political strategist Shakir Chambers, who helped Doug Ford Progressive Conservatives win the 2018 Ontario provincial election, said the PPC has entered into an outcry over the issue between Conservatives and non-Conservatives alike.

They occupy such a unique space in this election, Chambers recently told The Canadian Press.

They say we should have a conversation about these things, no other party says you can talk even if it should be mandatory or not.

Although PPC seems to be attracting support across the country, there are some regions where the benefits have been particularly evident.

Nanos Research breaks down regional divisions in support of parties across the country in its separate report comparing a five-day period at the start of the campaign (18 August 22 22) with a five-day period following debates by official leaders (September). 10 14).

Here are the regional findings.

COLUMBIA British

According to Nano, BC is forming to be a close tripartite contest between the Conservatives, NDP and Liberals, with PPC recording the largest increase in cross-party support since the start of the campaign.

It will certainly sound like I am repeating myself when we talk about the People’s Party and many other parts of the country, because we are seeing this trend in many other countries as well, Nanos said.

The Green Party, on the other hand, has not enjoyed the same trajectory this election. Nanos said the party has enjoyed up to 15 per cent support in Christ in past elections, but this time around it has only 8 per cent.

[Its] perhaps a little disappointment compared to historically some of the rises they have accomplished in that province, he said.

Party support for August 18-22 and September 10-14:

Conservatives 35 percent to 30 percent;

NDP 30 percent to 26 percent;

Liberals 27 percent to 28 percent;

Green Party 7 percent to 8 percent; AND

The People’s Party of Canada 1 percent to 8 percent

FAMILIES

The prairies remain a bastion for the Conservatives, according to Nano, who said the party has maintained the same support it had at the beginning of the campaign when you factor in the margin of error of the polls.

The prairies remain a block for the blue team, Nanos said. I do not think there will be a big difference in the Prairie provinces because the Conservatives still have a commanding advantage when it comes to supporting voting.

Party support for August 18-22 and September 10-14:

Conservatives 51 percent to 49 percent;

Liberals 23 percent to 17 percent;

MDP 16 percent to 23 percent;

People’s Party of Canada 5 percent to 8 percent; AND

Green Party 4 percent to 2 percent

ONTARIO

Looking at the entire province of Ontario, Nano said the Liberals have maintained their lead over the Conservatives and have even managed to open a wider gap since the start of the campaign. He also noted that the Greater Toronto Area remains a Liberal stronghold, according to the data.

Not a big surprise, at GTA Fortress the Liberals still have a pretty strong lead. They will probably do very well in the GTA, he said.

In particular, PPC has made progress in the province, Nanos said, with an increase from 1 per cent to 7 per cent support since the start of the election.

Party support for August 18-22 and September 10-14:

Liberals 42 percent to 40 percent;

Conservatives 35 percent to 30 percent;

NDP 18 percent to 20 percent;

People’s Party of Canada 1 percent to 7 percent; AND

Green Party 3 percent to 3 percent

GTA

Party support for August 18-22 and September 10-14:

Liberals 44 percent to 47 percent;

Conservatives 34 percent to 27 percent;

NDP 18 percent to 18 percent;

People’s Party of Canada 1 percent to 6 percent; AND

Green Party 3 percent to 1 percent

QUEBEC

While support for the Liberals seemed quite strong at the start of the campaign, Nanos noted that the Quebecois Bloc has narrowed that gap and looks like a race closer now than it was before.

That difference is now only four percentage points compared to a 10-point advantage the Liberals had at the start of the campaign, he said.

Otherwise, Nanos said there are not many other surprises in the province with the island of Montreal remaining a Liberal stronghold. He also noted that there has not been a dramatic increase in support for PPC in Quebec as it has been in other provinces.

So little factor, but not as dramatic as in some other parts of the country, he said.

Party support for August 18-22 and September 10-14:

Liberals 35 percent to 32 percent;

The Quebecois block 25 percent to 28 percent;

NDP 19 percent to 15 percent;

Conservatives 16 percent to 18 percent

Green Party 4 percent to 3 percent; AND

People’s Party of Canada 1 percent to 4 percent

ATLANTIC CANADA

Like Quebec, there were few surprises in the Atlantic provinces where the Liberals have maintained their strong supremacy.

For now at least, the Liberals still have what would be considered a fairly comfortable nine-point advantage, not as comfortable as the Conservatives’ Prairie leadership, but still good enough in the Atlantic provinces, he said.

PPC has also seen a slight increase in support in the region while the Green Party has seen its popularity decline, Nanos added.

Party support for August 18-22 and September 10-14:

Liberals 41 percent to 41 percent;

Conservatives 29 percent to 32 percent;

MDP 22 percent to 20 percent;

Green Party 7 percent to 3 percent; AND

People’s Party of Canada 2 percent to 5 percent

METHODOLOGY

A randomized two-frame national telephone survey (ground + cell) is conducted every night by Nanos Research throughout the campaign using direct agents. This report consists of a comparison of two five-day campaign periods, the first wave was between 18 and 22 August and the second between 10 and 14 September, for voters in the province of British Columbia.

The margin of error for a survey of 221 and 300 respondents is 7 6.7 percentage points and ± 5.7 percentage points respectively, 19 times out of 20.

With files from The Canadian Press

