Bolsonaro’s ban on Social Media Post removal has been overturned in Brazil





Brazil’s Senate and Supreme Court have repealed rules that President Jair Bolsonaro issued last week banning social media from removing what they deem to be misinformation about the upcoming presidential election. Duplicate moves by the court and Congress late Tuesday quickly killed one of the most restrictive and intrusive internet laws imposed in a democratic country. It was a sharp rebuke to a president who was already battling a series of political crises. Kur z. Bolsonaro released the policy, it was the first time a national government had moved to stop social media companies from removing content that violated their rules. The move alarmed tech companies and Mr Bolsonaro’s political opponents because it appeared to be intended to enable the president and his allies to undermine confidence in next year’s presidential election.

In recent months, Mr. Bolsonaro has used social media to spread claims that the only way to lose the election is if the vote is rigged. Such claims would be protected by the urgency measure Mr. Bolsonaro released last week, which gave social media companies 30 days to subscribe. But steadily on Tuesday, the Supreme Court suspended the entry into force of the rules, while the president of the Brazilian Senate effectively repealed them. It’s a very positive sign that the Brazilian political class reacted, said Mauricio Santoro, a professor of international relations at Rio de Janeiro State University. The Brazilian leadership is finally realizing how important the internet is to political life in Brazil. Mr. Bolsonaro relied on the internet to help him become president in 2018, using social media to spread his brand of right-wing populism. Now, in the face of crises involving pandemics, corruption investigations and the declining number of polls, he is turning to social media again this time to try to save his presidency. In online posts and videos, Mr. Bolsonaro has attacked the Supreme Court, announced unproven cures for the coronavirus, and called for nationwide protests against his political enemies. Social media companies removed some of his posts regarding the coronavirus.

Then last week, on the eve of nationwide protests, he issued a so-called interim measure, a kind of emergency order aimed at dealing with urgent situations. Under this policy, social media companies could only remove posts that contained certain types of content, such as nudity, encouraging crime, or copyright infringement. To remove the other posts, the companies had to get a court order. The Bolsonaro government also imposed restrictions on the ability of social media companies to remove users’ accounts, potentially protecting Mr Bolsonaro from the fate of his political ally, former President Donald J. Trump. Mr. Trump shut down his megaphone earlier this year when major social networks banned him from their sites. Social media companies attacked the new rules, saying they would allow misinformation to spread. On Wednesday, a Twitter spokeswoman, praising the actions of the Senate and Supreme Court, said Bolsonaro policy undermines the values ​​and consensus of Brazilian internet laws. Facebook and YouTube declined to comment. Mr Bolsonaro’s government did not respond to a request for comment.

The Supreme Court of Brazil has investigated disinformation operations in the country, and Mr. Bolsonaro became the subject of these investigations last month. A member of the court, Director Alexandre de Moraes, has jailed some of the presidents’ supporters on suspicion of funding or inciting violence or anti-democratic acts. Mr Bolsonaro has called the arrests politically motivated and Justice Moraes was the subject of nationwide protests by supporters of the presidents this month. In the United States, conservative politicians have sought to pass similar laws, part of their biggest battle with Silicon Valley over what they see as censorship of right-wing voices by tech companies.

Florida passed a law in May that sought to block social media from removing political candidates from their sites, but a federal judge blocked it a month later. The governor of Texas signed a similar law last week. In Brazil, the rules issued by Mr. Bolsonaro faced long disputes. Such interim measures expire in 120 days if the Brazilian Congress does not make them permanent. Instead, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco sent them back to Mr. Bolsonaro in just over a week, effectively killing the mass. Both the president of the Senate and the Supreme Court said the rules should not have been issued as a temporary measure because they were not addressing an urgent situation and because Congress was debating a bill to regulate social networks. They also said the rules would be bad for the country, said Carlos Affonso Souza, a professor at Rio de Janeiro State University who specializes in internet law. There was a complete concern that the online environment could become more toxic and more dangerous, he said. Mr. Affonso Souza said that the decision of the Senate limited Mr. Bolsonaro by issuing the same rules this year, but he can try again in 2022. Given next year’s presidential election and Mr Bolsonaro’s low number of polls, Santoro said he expected the president to try something else to ensure he could continue to use the internet to spread his message. He will not leave this war so easily, he said. The Internet is very important to him.

