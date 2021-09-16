International
Saskatchewan Roughriders release further details on game day vaccine verification program
Vaccination verification or a negative verified test will be required to enter the Mosaic Stadium for a home game at the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
On Wednesday, the Knights shared more details of the organization’s game day program to verify the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of its next home game on Friday against the Toronto Argonauts.
The club said in a statement that the process was guided by the knowledge of officials from the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Association (JSC) to address needs from a health perspective, also taking into account the game day experience for its fans.
“To protect the privacy of fans, the Saskatchewan Roughriders will not hold or store any medical information or evidence of vaccination from its ticket holders,” the team said in its announcement.
Due to the increased fan screening process, the gates at Mosaic Stadium will be open two hours before the start at 19:45.
Participants are required to arrive no later than one hour before game time to ensure that people cross efficiently and avoid losing the start of the game.
Here’s how the program breaks down.
Fans with two doses
Fansage12 and beyond should be able to verify that they have received two doses (including one that can be administered on game day) of the Pfizer vaccine, Modernaor AstraZeneca (or a mixture of both) or a single dose of Johnson and Johnsonto are allowed to enter the Mosaic Stadium during the game. dita.
The COVID-19 vaccination record available through SaskatchewwindindividualMySaskHealthRecord calculates your preferred vaccination record for entry to Mosaic Stadium and will ensure the smoothest verification process on game day. The club recommends having a digital copy or screen capture on a smartphone ready for game day.
Fans 18 years of age and older will be required to submit a photo ID that matches the name in the immunization record. Fans aged 12-17 will be asked to show their vaccine record, but not photoID. Fans under the age of 12 are excluded from politics.
Other documents such as immunization portfolio obtained at the time of vaccination, COVID immunization records from public health, Armed Forces or out-of-province / out-of-country immunization records will also be considered, but may require additional verification by JSC volunteers / staff.
Adhesives for COVID vaccine adhesives will not be accepted as evidence of vaccination.
Single dose fans or unvaccinated fans
Anyone who does not meet the vaccination requirements (one dose, medical, personal choice) will be required to have an approved completed test.
Rapid tests or PCR will only be accepted if completed by a certified clinic and the documentation displays a fan name that matches the photo ID, as well as the collection date and test results.
Approved COVID-19 test results must be from anSHAclinic, Haztech, Quantum GeneticorNobel Testing Companies. Any other result will be escalated to the JSC Vaccine Verification Team.
Note: Because JSC laboratories are experiencing an increase in volume, anyone seeking evidence of a negative test is encouraged to seek out private options that can guarantee the result in time.
Quick Game Day testing will be available. Haztech will have a rapid on-site testing clinic on game day for fans to access, at their own expense.
Pre-show
Vaccination status preview will be available Thursday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, Sept. 17, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Knights Ticket Stadium. After confirmed vaccination verification, fans will receive a strap to ensure easier vaccination control on game day.
The gates will open two hours before the start to provide extra time for fans to enter the stadium. We advise fans to enter no later than one hour before the game schedule to ensure efficient entry and avoid starting the game.
Fans who are predefined can go through a certain lanelocation on Teenage Equipment 1 for teens just for easier access. Handheld fans can still enter the other gates, however there will be no dedicated lane.
All fans will be required to complete the first entry point which includes the Vaccination Proof and Photo ID or Photo ID and a negative test result within 72 hours of play.
The JSC will be in place at each gate for vaccine verification escalations and in aid tents surrounding the stadium.
Mosaic Stadium Vaccination Clinic
A vaccination clinic will be set up on the west side of the stadium near the Crescent Point Energy Gate 2 Aid Tents. The clinic will be open from 1pm until the start. If a second dose is needed to enter, this will be allowed and will be available on game day.
Additional examples of vaccination tests or negative test results that can be used in the stadium can be found on the team Web pagewith
Saskatchewan sees the worst number of COVID-19 cases
