Ontario did not spend money from the COVID-19 response program in the first quarter: oversight

Ontario spent no funds from a new $ 2.7 billion program against COVID-19 in the first quarter, the provincial fiscal overseer revealed, prompting critics to question why the government did not use the money during the third wave.

A report Wednesday by the Financial Accounting Office found that health spending was $ 691 million lower than planned in the area of ​​population and public health because the province did not spend funds from the pandemic program.

That provincial program called the COVID-19 response transfer payment was introduced this year to support public health. But a spokeswoman for the watchdog said FAO had no details on the target recipients of the program.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott objected to the FAO finding that “there were no costs” and noted that $ 2.7 billion is allocated for the entire fiscal year. She said the program is used for COVID-19 response measures such as testing, vaccination and case management.

“Just because it was not recorded at the time of the FAO data request does not mean that the costs did not occur,” said Alexandra Hilkene.

Some expenses, such as for lab testing that occurred in the first quarter, are likely to be recorded in the second quarter under the program, she said.

“Our government will spare no expense to protect the health and well-being of Ontarians.”

Health spending was higher than planned for operations and development of long-term care homes, but lower than planned for payments for doctors and health services, the FAO found.

Critics asked Wednesday why funds from the pandemic program were not spent as the province was battling a third wave.

Opposition leaders respond

“It is a shame that (Prime Minister) Doug Ford refuses to invest the dollars needed to help us deal with this virus, and this has been a problem all along the way,” NDP Director Andrea Horwath said in response to FAO findings.

“He does not like to spend money.”

Liberal leader Steven Del Duca said people need answers from the Progressive Conservative government regarding the COVID-19 fund.

“Doug Ford had money to save lives and slow down the spread of COVID-19. He chose not to do so,” Del Duca said in a tweet.

The president of the union representing public sector workers in Ontario said in a statement that not spending the money was a “complete waiver of responsibility”.

“The single clearest lesson of the last 18 months is that public services save lives and that spending to strengthen them is the least governments can do,” said Fred Hahn of the Canadian Ontario Public Employees Union.

The FAO report provided an update of the province’s spending plan for the year and reviewed government uncontrolled spending during the first quarter.

The province was found to have spent a total of $ 2.6 billion, or 6.6 percent less than planned between April and July.

He said spending was higher than planned in two sectors, education and justice. In most other sectors, FAO found that spending was lower than planned.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Toronto Mayor John Tory said he had not seen the specifics of the report.

“One complaint I will not have when all is said and done … is that other governments have not been responsive” to Toronto’s needs during the pandemic, he said.

“It has been a good team effort so far and we have all worked very well together, federal, provincial and city,” the mayor added.