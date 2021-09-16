In Covid Investigation in China, Take the Virus-Hunter Approach

The CTR mission had 3 basic parts: to prevent the proliferation of biological weapons and the capabilities to produce them; to pursue the search for foreign pathogens to improve global health; and to prevent the escape of dangerous pathogens from foreign biocontinent laboratories. Over the next 30 years, the CTR expanded from the former Soviet Union to politically unstable regions where dangerous pathogens coexisted with groups capable of arming them. By 2003, U.S. biosafety experts were deployed throughout the Middle East and Africa. In 2004, following the explosion of a nightclub in Bali, concerns that the Jemaah Islamiyah terrorist group could turn pathogens obtained from local veterinary laboratories, hospitals and vaccines into gross biological weapons, prompted the State Department to expand CTR in Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia and Thailandwith

The distributed, field-based approach was not just out of necessity, but was also strategic. These scientists were infectious disease physicians, veterinarians, and microbiologists recruited from major American hospitals and universities such as Johns Hopkins and Harvard, as well as one of the oldest international naval infectious disease laboratories in Jakarta, Indonesia. They built partnerships in each country not only with governments but with vaccine companies, local doctors and public health officials, many of whom were trained in the US. The mission part was to help each biocontinent structure develop a business plan to support peaceful work and produce valuable products. The aim was to ensure that weapons scientists were not tempted to wander and keep pathogens safe behind locks, fences and freezers.

CTR scientists were routinely the first foreigners to enter some of the world’s most secretive biological laboratories and begin productive collaborations in troubled countries. In the former Soviet Union, for example, senior State Department scientist Jason Rao secured $ 30 million in emergency funding to launch his new capacity-building program. BioIndustrial InitiativeOver a four-year period, BII provided pathogen depots throughout Ukraine and Russia, provided grants for the development of medicines and vaccines, assisted former weapons laboratories to develop valuable commercial services, such as diagnostic tests, and assisted new companies. of medicines to address unmet medical needs.

When the CTR game book was expanded to Asia, Rao repeated the program for the region in the form of the Biosafety Commitment Program. Where the program in the Soviet Union focused on retraining weapons in peaceful occupations, the BEP worked to build the Asian capability to increase disease surveillance, control disease outbreaks, and secure pathogen collections. Within 5 years, he had dramatically improved outbreak surveillance, made bird flu vaccines safer, and helped build one of the world’s leading nude virus research laboratories in Bangkok.

That program continued to be paid for in 2020, as the new coronavirus spread: Hospitals, universities and companies affiliated with Asia BEP include the first public health laboratory to isolate Covid-19 outside ChinaWith And they helped save communication links between American and Chinese doctors after Wuhan’s cases became an embarrassment, and the risk of Chinese government censorship made communication with American doctors dangerous.

The basis of the entire CTR model was collaboration and was built on doctor-physician contacts. She paired Western scientific partners directly with local scientists to help them develop new diagnostic tests, either vaccines, or disease treatments. She prioritized working with young scientists willing to train in the US and then return to their labs. He used U.S. laboratories to confirm work being done overseas, and small grants from U.S. agencies to plant larger domestic investments.

This confidence-building model has proven extremely effective in addressing highly sensitive and potentially very risky biological programs. Examples of early collaborations include Ebola and HIV vaccine projects at a biological weapons laboratory in Siberia and a program to find new treatments for antibiotic-resistant bacteria in Obolensk, a laboratory near Moscow, where weapons scientists had designed more seen anthrax to be resistant to antibiotics. With These programs can have clear profits in the host country: In 2003, the same The Obolensk team that made antibiotic-resistant anthrax in the 1990s worked with CTR to open Russia the first facility of insulin productionWith A Partnership, the Russian flu surveillance program was a triple success: It provided critical flu surveillance in the U.S. in a denied area, reduced the likelihood of leaving the lab by centralizing dangerous flu work, and offered a local reward by given to animal producers best diagnostic tests for veterinary diseases. (Also featured in a Discovery documentary, Flu time bomb.)

Transforming biocontent facilities into public health labs, or biotech companies, was not always easy or smooth. American scientists traveling to Russia were harassed by the FSB, always getting the same hotel room and being asked to get Russian vaccines in order to work in Russian laboratories. Laboratories had their risks; a virus lab was already suspected of causing a pandemic: In 1977 a flu outbreak broke out in northern China and engulfed the globe, killing more than 700,000 people, most likely stemming from a virus escaped from the 1950s which had only existed in laboratory freezers for two decades.

Author at the Ebola Biocontent Facility in Novosibirsk, Russia, in May 2004. | C / O Michael Callahan

But the gains have come from both partnerships and new field knowledge. A key finding from CTR work, over the years, may be directly relevant to the Covid outbreak: In many cases, infections attributed to biocontain laboratory activities have actually occurred. out laboratory, often during field collection of viral samples. Noisy animals, with claws and teeth, bite and scratch while collecting body fluids. Teeth and scissors easily penetrate the thin gloves required to maintain dexterity when handling fragile wildlife. And upstairs, angry bats release a good pool of virus-laden urine aerosols. As part of CTR field surveillance programs, I have collected viruses from Asian bats carrying coronaviruses, and birds infected with bird flu, and I can attest that the boundaries for personal protection during these expeditions are thin. The fact that researchers do not get infected every time they make a collection in the field is a question that continues to shock us.

In such cases, the actual point when the infection occurred in the field may pass unnoticed. In two Asian cases, for example, laboratory-acquired infections among researchers were actually acquired during field collection, but symptoms were delayed for 2 and 3 days after the researchers had returned to their hometown and returned to laboratory work. And there are other human factors at work: In China, if a researcher shows symptoms and suspects a laboratory infection, they tend to hide the mistake from their superiors.

In the case of the Covid origin investigation, the time of the field meeting trips of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which we know occurred several times during 2019, should be carefully traced to determine the possibilities for a more intensive clinical investigation. . So far, we simply do not have enough information to know if these may have been related to the pandemic outbreak, and China has told its researchers not to share data on the field meeting with the WHO. But this scenario suggests a new goal for research on the origin of Covids: Focus on hospital lab data from anyone who has come in contact with Wuhan field virologists up to 4 weeks after their return from field collections.

Given what we still need to learn regarding Covid-19, how can the US cooperate with China on health security?

The answer may not be to China’s leaders, who are reluctant to cooperate with the West for greater reasons. Over the past decade, China has driven an aggressive expansion of it domestic biotechnology research and its capacity to produce medicines and vaccines, and keeps data and practices secret for competitive reasons. This secret also extends to biosafety. I was told directly by a Chinese official: The Communist Party sees biosafety including oversight to prevent dual-use research, where biotechnology can be used to make either life-saving products or biological weapons as harmful to it. aspirations to dominate global biotechnology marketswith

Beijing’s strategic priorities help explain why American health insurance programs do not exist in China. In fact, with the exception of a small presence of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing, there is no significant US government health presence in China.

This does not mean, however, that there is no US mEDICAL presence to build. For more than 100 years, the U.S. and Chinese medical education communities have been closely linked, and their ties remain strong to this day. Yale University, for example, has links to China dating back to 1835, when students and medical missionary Peter Parker opened the first Western Hospital in present-day Guangzhou. In 1917, the Rockefeller Foundation built the world-famous Beijing Union Medical College, which trained numerous medical leaders in China and whose graduates have helped modernize Chinese medicine. Massachusetts General Hospital, where I work, has a relationship with PUMC that began in the 1970s, after President Richard Nixons’s trip to China.

The results of a century of Chinese-American medical collaboration are that members of the Chinese medical community, unlike the Chinese government, have deep relationships with their American partners. And relationships are now multi-generational and run in both directions, with US-born scientists talking mandarin spinning around Chinese labs. These relationships prove invaluable when the US has to learn about a new explosion in China. For example, American doctors from the Children’s Research Hospital St. Jude and MGH were collaborating on the flu search when the H5N1 and SARS-1 outbreaks occurred in Hong Kong. Colleagues at Prince of Wales Hospital and virologists at the University of Hong Kong were the first to share clinical and virological data on SARS with their American counterparts. Later, during the deadly H7N9 outbreak 2013-2014, it was Nanjing doctors who shared disturbing data about the high mortality rate in modern intensive care units in Nanjings and the futility of the treatments proposed by me and other American colleagues. And in early January 2020, the same Nanjing doctors, working with colleagues at Wuhan Central Hospital, would share the first evidence that the new coronavirus was spreading from person to person.