Nova Scotia directs businesses to develop their own employee vaccination policy – Halifax

Come on October 4, young Scots will have to show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination to participate in non-essential and inexpensive activities and services, such as eating at a restaurant, going to the cinema or attending a sporting event .

But the province clarified on Tuesday during a press conference, that it is not forcing businesses to demand that their employees be vaccinated twice and instead, it is letting businesses come up with their own policy.

“I think businesses will be happy to have clarity, but now they need to work on developing their vaccination policy,” said Patrick Sullivan, president and CEO of the Halifax Chamber of Commerce.

Read more: COVID-19: NS delays the transition to Phase 5 after growth in cases

Proof of Nova Scotia vaccination policy is not yet complete, but will apply to anyone 12 years of age and older. People will need to show evidence of vaccination to attend events or enter institutions that provide customer service.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang confirmed on Tuesday that vaccination proof will not be required for employees of businesses and organizations providing these events or services.

















Privacy is most important when developing anti-vaccination policies, says the commissioner





Labor and employment lawyer Ian Pickard says it is not surprising that the government said businesses will have to come up with their own vaccine policy for their employees.

“The relationship between employer and employee is a unique relationship with those two parties and it is very difficult for a foreigner to determine how this relationship works.”

Proof of vaccination in the workplace is ultimately a health and safety issue for employees and the employer, Pickard says, and businesses can mandate that their staff be fully vaccinated if they want to get a job, but there are opportunities others.

“You have the right as an employer to give people a choice,” Pickard said. “If you want to come to work and work in this environment for safety reasons, then we expect you to be vaccinated twice and if you choose not to be vaccinated then there may be consequences.”

Pickard said no one – including the government – can force someone to be vaccinated and so it is important that businesses have a clear vaccination policy for their employees.

Read more: COVID-19: Verification of vaccine requirements in NS raises privacy questions

Pickard says the employer has several options for employees who are not fully vaccinated, which include an ongoing mask and testing policy. The employer may choose to leave the employee on temporary leave or dismiss him. While there is also an opportunity to terminate employment, Pickard said this would be extreme.

“My big concern from a legal standpoint is that this is a temporary issue and so the conclusion of someone because, because they refuse to be vaccinated twice, sounds like a serious outcome to what is a temporary issue,” Pickard said.

















Health workers’ unions react to protests against the idea of ​​compulsory vaccination COVID-19





There are privacy and human rights concerns whenever a business or employer requests health information from its employees, but is expected to have some freedom due to pandemic and workplace safety concerns.

The province has not yet issued the vaccine permit and it is not clear at the moment what the crossing will look like or how businesses will verify it.

“There are still a lot of questions about what employers or business responsibility will be when it starts,” Sullivan said.

