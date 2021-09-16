The International Criminal Court backs the investigation of Duterte ‘s fight against drugs in the Philippines KPCC – NPR News for Southern California





The International Criminal Court has authorized a formal investigation into this discussion the fight against drugs in the Philippines which has attracted international outrage. According to official counts, at least 6,000 Filipinos, mostly poor drug dealers and addicts, have been killed in anti-drug police operations. But rights groups estimate the death toll could be four times higher. The ICC move on Wednesday represents a dramatic turning point for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, the architect of the bloody coup. Investigators will focus on the period from 2016, when he took office, until March 2019, after which the Philippines was deemed to have withdrawn from the ICC in a bid to circumvent its jurisdiction. Prosecutors will also review Duterte’s anti-drug campaign as mayor of Davao between 2011 and 2016. Diane Orentlicher, a professor of international law at American University, says extending the investigation deadline helps prove that the national drug war was a continuation of the aggressive approach first established in Davao City. 76-year-old Duterte has despised the court prosecution team since the time he began considering a possible investigation. But on Wednesday the Pre-Trial Chamber said that based on what has emerged, the Philippine anti-drug campaign “can not be seen as a legitimate law enforcement operation” nor the killings as “simple excesses in an otherwise lawful operation”. On the contrary, he said they show a “widespread and systematic attack on the civilian population”. Duterte accuses the ICC of interfering in the internal affairs of the Philippines and he has vowed to stop investigators from entering the country. However, court observers say it is not uncommon for justice before the ICC to take years. Duterte’s term ends in June 2022, in less than nine months. Analysts say he is now focused on finding a successor who can protect him from prosecution. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

