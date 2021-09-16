I said. Preliminary turnout in 20% polls from 2019: Elections in Canada

Nearly 31,000 more people in Saskatchewan voted in advance for federal election polls this year than in 2019, according to data estimates from Elections Canadawith

Preliminary polls for the 2021 federal election opened across Canada on Friday, continuing over the weekend and closing on Monday. Over the four days, more than 182,000 people in Saskatchewan turned out to cast their ballots with a 20 percent increase from 2019, says Canada Election.

While some political leaders have called this an unnecessary and unwanted choice, Howard Leeson, an emeritus political science professor at the University of Regina, says turnout figures in advance contradict some of those claims.

“The increase in preliminary polls shows that people are just as interested in this election as others,” he said.

Leeson said there is not much research on turnout and it is difficult to predict how many people will turn out for election day on September 20, especially this year.

“I think we are in a special circumstance because of the COVID pandemic and some people, at least, were probably trying to avoid voting in polling stations that could have been crowded,” he said.

“If so, we may see an average or below average turnout, but my opinion, however, is that it is not.”

Each trip to the province had a higher turnout in preliminary polls than in 2019, with the exception of Saskatoon West, which had nearly 1,100 fewer preliminary voters than during the last election.

Meanwhile, the rides of Cypress Hills-Grasslands, Moose Jaw-Lake Center-Lanigan, Regina-Qu’Appelle and Yorkton-Melville all had an increase of more than 30 per cent turnout.

Voters showed an appetite for preliminary polls nationwide, too. Turnout rose by about 18.5 percent over 2019 numbers across Canada.

Possible choices for change

CBC Survey Tracker suggests that the Liberal Party of Canada currently holds a narrow lead in support of the Conservative Party of Canada.

This could be a “change of choice,” speculates Leeson, which historically draws more voters.

“As political scientists, we always seek choices for change, ‘where voters’ want to pull the government, for example,” he said.

“Changing the election generally brings more turnout.”

Leeson believes some people in Saskatchewan are unhappy with the Liberals’ time in office, but also may not like how the Conservative leadership has changed the party’s focus.

“I think after 2019 there was dissatisfaction with the Conservative Party in failing to replace the Liberals,” he said.

“And now the Conservative Party leader seems to be leaning more towards the center on some issues, like the carbon tax, like the lifestyle and other issues.”

He believes the conservative electorate may be looking elsewhere this year for the People’s Party of Canada or the Maverick Party.

In 2019, the Conservative Party took all 14 seats in Saskatchewan. Political observers have said this year may be different in some of the competitive races, including Regina-Wascana, Regina-Lewvan, Saskatoon West and Desneth-Missinippi-River River.

However, Leeson said the reduced preliminary turnout of polls in Saskatoon West may indicate it is not as competitive as some had predicted.