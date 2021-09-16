Kroc Institute welcomes visiting scholars 2021-22 // News // Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies // University of Notre Dame





From left to right: Lisa Schirch, Tahir Aziz, Csar Estrada, Felipe Roa-Clavijo and Rahaf Aldoughli. The Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies is pleased to announce that four researchers began their work as research visitors at the beginning of the 2021-22 academic year. The Fellowows Croc Institution Visiting Program brings outstanding scholars focused on peace research at the University of Notre Dame for a semester or a full academic year. Research visitors actively integrate their research with the Institute’s ongoing research initiatives and participate in events and lectures as part of the Institute’s teaching community. We are pleased to welcome this group of visiting friends who were selected by a group of highly competitive applications, said Asher Kaufman, John M. Regan, Jr. Director of the Kroc Institute. They all work on topics directly related to the Institute’s research focus and strategic practice, including cross-cutting and justice, police reform, mediation and peace agreements. This year’s contributors include: Rahaf Aldoughli is a lecturer in Middle East politics at Lancaster University. Her areas of research expertise include identifying ideological borrowings between European and Arab nationalism, nation-state growth in the Middle East, the crisis in Syria, militarism, and building masculinity in the Arab world. While at the Kroc Institute, she is working on two research projects investigating state Islamism in Syria, and the relationship between authoritarianism, religion, sectarianism, and nationalism. Tahir Aziz | (MA 03) is a visiting research associate of the 2021 graduates. He currently works as the Director of the South Asia Reconciliation Resources Program in London, and has over 15 years of experience in the fields of mediation and conflict transformation. He currently runs the only international peacebuilding program operating in the territories administered by India and Pakistan of Kashmir. csar road mori Ph.D. in 2020 by the Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution at George Mason University. His research specializes in the study of violent conflict in the context of organized crime and human rights violations in Mexico. Prior to joining Notre Dame, he served as Director of the Peacebuilding Policy and Strategy Unit at Mexico’s Secretary for Citizen Security and Protection. The Estradas Scholarship is jointly sponsored by the Kroc Institute and the Kellogg Institute. While in Notre Dame, Estrada would work to turn his doctoral dissertation into a lengthy monograph in the book that examines how the so-called war on drugs in Mexico relies heavily on building social groups that are considered available and vrara. The book will be titled Genocidal Violence Between Mexico’s War on Drugs: A Critical Attitude Towards Police and Criminal Brutality. Felipe Roa-Clavijo is a global policy researcher and leader for the Oxford Initiative for Poverty and Human Development (OPHI) at the University of Oxford, UK, and a Rural Reform Specialist at the Barometer Initiative in Colombia, part of the Peace Arrangement Matrix Program of Kroc Institutes. Felipe’s first book, The Food Security Policy in Colombia: Agrarian Movements and Negotiations with the State, is being published by Routledge in October 2021. Lisa Schirchis Richard G. Starmann Sr. Visiting the Chair of the Professorship in Peace Studies. Skirchs role at the Kroc Institute will include teaching and writing a book on digital peacebuilding and peace development, continuing her work in shaping the Afghanistan and Israel / Palestine peace process and researching the connections between technology, media, climate peace processes and violent extremism. Applications for the 2022-23 Research Scholarship Visit will be accepted from September 15, 2021, until January 1, 2022. Learn more about the program and how to apply. For more information, contact: Lisa Gallagher, [email protected]

