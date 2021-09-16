PPC leader announces anti-“vaccine passport” message in southwestern Ontario









Hundreds of people cheered in approval as the leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Maxime Bernier announced an anti-compulsory vaccination message to supporters during a rally in Chatham-Kent. Bernier, who said he decided not to get the COVID-19 vaccine, spoke to a large crowd at the Ultimate Sports Bar in St. Louis. Clair Street in Chatham on Wednesday afternoon but was not available to receive questions from reporters. The PPC party leader, who arrived in a painted limousine called the Cosmic Cruiser, joined the PPC candidates from trips to Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton as part of a one-day campaign in Southwest Ontario. “We choose freedom because we know that without freedom, there is no human dignity, there is no equality in life,” Bernier told the crowd. Despite choosing not to be vaccinated himself, Bernier reiterated that the holiday was not anti-vaccine or anti-mask, but rather is in favor of “freedom of choice”. Berniers’s speech was interrupted many times by applause. One of the loudest came when he told the crowd that vaccine passports, which have been promoted by Medical Officers (MoH) throughout the province, including Chatham-Kent MoH, Dr. David Colby, must end. Bernier continued his speech by promising to cut spending on vaccine passports in Canada if elected Prime Minister, which was interrupted by the crowd applauding the cuts in the government-funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. “We want the media to be independent, not dependent on the government,” said Bernier, who did not receive any questions from members of the media present covering the event. He said the electoral platform of the People’s Party of Canada is the same as this election as the party in 2019 and that it will not change.

