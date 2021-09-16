Dems bill to overturn state voting restrictions – National & International News – WED 15September2021

Dems drafts the Voting Freedom Act. DOJ seeks break over Texas abortion law. The Haitian Prime Minister fires the prosecutor who accused him of assassinating the president.

NATIONAL NEWS

Democrats are drafting a new voter protection bill to oppose state restrictions

A group of Congressional Democrats has drafted a new bill that would create federal standards and protection for voting rights. The law is intended to oppose restrictions in various red states, which critics say deprive people of color and other marginalized groups of their rights. Among others, the Voting Freedom Act:

Makes election day a national holiday, Requires states to provide registration on the same day by 2024, Sets national standards for early voting and mail, Establishment of automatic voter registration programs, Urges states to follow specific criteria when designing new congressional districts to prevent partisan noise; Mandates the disclosure of donors to “dark money” groups that fund politicians’ campaigns.

Some media outlets have reported that the law includes a national requirement for voter identity. It’s not like that. What does the bill standardize, what forms of documents are acceptable as voter IDs in states that choose to require voter IDs. States that do not require voter ID will not be required to do so.

Compromises and obstacles

To appease the so-called “moderate” Democrats, the committee left out campaign funding and ethics-related provisions that were included in the previously proposed People’s Law. One of them was a provision to match funds from small dollar donations to a 6: 1 ratio. This would have helped level the playing field for the party’s main challengers. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, one of the co-sponsors of the Voting Law, is likely to have a hand in these omissions. Manchin had previously supported the John Lewis Act (which did not include those provisions) in opposition to the People For the Act.

However, the law contains provisions that would effectively protect voter access and alter states’ efforts to restrict access.

However, the bill may still fail as it is impossible for 10 Republicans to sign on to it and overcome the filibuster. Despite his role in drafting the Voting Freedom Act, Manchin has not yet signaled any willingness to withdraw his opposition to the filibuster reforms that would allow the bill to pass.

Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).

The Department of Justice is seeking a temporary blockade of the Texas abortion law

Last week, the Department of Justice filed a challenge against the new Texas Heartbeat Act (or SB 8) in a federal court in Austin. The DOJ is now raising an urgent motion demanding that the same judge, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, place an interim injunction in law as the legal review moves forward. If Pitman approves the DOJ motion, it would temporarily prevent any party to sue anyone who assists a woman in abortion. It is not yet clear when we can expect a decision from Pitman, or how long such an order will last.

The DOJ alleges that SB 8 unconstitutionally denies women the right to an abortion before the point of fetal viability (approximately 24 weeks). The law therefore violates the half-century precedent of the Supreme Court.

The DOJ also alleges that SB 8 illegally prevents federal workers from performing certain job functions.

Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

The Haitian prime minister replaces the prosecutor who wanted him to be charged with the president’s assassination

Yesterday, Port-au-Prince Bed-Ford prosecutor Claude demanded that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry be prevented from leaving the country and charged in connection with the July assassination of President Jovenel Mose. Just hours later, Henry was sworn in to replace Claude, Frantz Louis Juste. It’s unclear whether Claude’s shooting became official before or after he made his request to the judge.

Henry’s letter to Claude informing the latter of his dismissal cited an unspecified “grave administrative breach” as grounds for dismissal.

Under Haitian law, judges are ultimately responsible for conducting murder investigations and not prosecutors. It is unclear whether the judge approved or accepted Claude’s request to prevent Henry from leaving the country.

Claude had asked Henry to meet with him to discuss why Henry had communicated twice with a person of interest about Mose’s murder just hours after the murder took place. That person of interest was a justice official, who is now in hiding.

Despite having arrested dozens of suspects in the days following Mose’s murder, investigators have yet to come up with a convincing theory as to the motives for the murder or who was ultimately behind it. Analysts believe Claude’s allegations are an act of political theater and not an indication of any convincing evidence of Henry’s involvement.

Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).

Tags: abortion, Ariel Henry, Department of Justice, Haiti, international news, Jovenel Moise, national news, New Albany MS, northeast Mississippi news, reproductive rights, Texas abortion law, US news, voting rights, world news