Young Democrat Singh looks set to jump into his role as Canada’s king

WINNIPEG / VANCOUVER, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Sports dancing moves to TikTok videos in his neon turban, left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh is set to recover from this year’s election 2019 to be hindered and strengthened. his position as king in the next government of the country.

Singh, the first member of a prominent minority to lead a major Canadian federal party, helped support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s liberal minority government for two years and could resume that role. A close race means the Liberals or Conservatives could end up with another minority after the Sept. 20 election.

Singh, 42, a defense attorney who became NDP leader in 2017, surpasses Trudeau and Conservative leader Erin O’Toole in personal popularity, according to polls and polls. But the NDP slowed both parties in the polls, with 20% support among undecided voters, compared to 32% for both Liberals and Conservatives, according to a Leger poll Tuesday.

The NDP campaign has been on the offensive, with Singh almost exclusively visiting districts where the party has no seats, a party official said.

The party, which currently has 24 seats in Parliament, says it has more money than in 2019, when it finished third, and is actively trying to take advantage of Singhs’s popularity and knowledge on social media.

Singhs TikTok videos regularly attract more than 1 million views and he is fast jumping on Instagram and Snapchat with updates from the campaign trail. Last year, he clashed with U.S. Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the popular video game Between Us, in a live-stream fundraiser.

In the final days of the campaign, the NDP plans to feature him in the Nintendo Animal Crossing video game and is considering projecting his image onto the sides of buildings.

Whether this will translate into more votes is unclear. The NDP may also see its traditional youth base affected by the lack of college-based polling stations this year, due to the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the party is in higher trend in polls this time than in 2019.

“People did not really know Jagmeet Singh last election,” said Nikki Hill, who previously helped run the NDP federal campaign and is now an Earnscliffe political strategist. “What they have seen in the last two years is someone they identify with.

Over the past two years, Singh has pushed for more social spending by the Liberal government and resisted previous government frauds to trigger elections, saying they were unnecessary in a pandemic.

Another minority government would result in Liberals or Conservatives relying on Singh to support the next government, giving the NDP an opportunity to push for concessions on its priority issues, such as medicines or dental care paid for by government, higher taxes for the rich, walking minimum wages and cancellation of student debt.

“People are fed up with being taken for granted by the Liberals,” Singh told Reuters. “Things have not improved, they have gotten worse, so they can hardly expect anything different.”

Asked about areas of common ground on which the NDP can work with Liberals or Conservatives, he said: “I’m less interested in getting involved in a party (working with it). I’m committed to working on things. which will make people’s lives better. “

“If anyone wants to work with me to tax the super rich, I welcome people to do so,” Singh added.

Trudeau has warned that progressive votes for the NDP, instead of the Liberals, could help elect the Conservatives, and he has criticized Singh’s climate plan for lack of detail.

The NDP has committed $ 200 billion ($ 158.2 billion) to new spending over five years, and promises to cut emissions by 50% by 2030 from 2005 levels. But in a recent leaders’ debate, Singh sidestepped questions about whether would cancel the expansion of the government-owned Trans Mountain oil pipeline.

The NDP needs to pull wins in British Columbia and urban Toronto to cement substantial gains, partly benefiting from a dysfunctional Green Party, polls say. The NDP could take six seats in Canada’s largest city, Toronto, according to a senior Conservative.

The NDP could have more influence in the next government because polls show it may be the only losing party, other than the Conservatives or Liberals, with enough electoral seats to pass bills, said CIBC chief economist Avery Shenfeld.

Winning everyone can be a step too far for the NDP, which has never held power federally. At her best performance, she slipped to a shocking second place in 2011 and became the official opposition for several years.

At a campaign stoppage in late August in Winnipeg, local leaders appeared with Singh at a news conference before suddenly approving a Liberal in a Manitoba parliamentary constituency.

Singh looked embarrassed.

“All campaigns experience difficulties at some point,” said Alex Marland, a professor of political science at Memorial University of Newfoundland.

Additional Reporting by Julie Gordon and David Ljunggren in Ottawa Edited by Alistair Bell

Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.