BC aims to attract career healthcare staff to the north with childcare, housing stimulation
The Government of British Columbia is offering nurses and other health care professionals incentives such as childcare and housing and travel support as part of a recruitment in the northern part of the province.
Health Minister Adrian Dix says the goal is to push more healthcare workers to move north and stay there as many parts of the country experience staff shortages in the sector.
However, he did not give a timeline for when some of the programs would begin, including one offering virtual visits with doctors and other healthcare professionals in rural communities.
Dix, speaking Wednesday at CBC’s Early Edition, said the province has already significantly increased the budget for nursing education in BC and also added new nursing training positions.
“We will continue to do that work,” the minister said, adding that the province is also currently negotiating contracts with BC nurses where possible salary increases are being discussed.
Dix says the workforce challenges have worsened in the Northern Health region which stretches from Quesnel, Valemount and Prince Rupert north to the Yukon border as it handles the highest number of COVID-19 cases for the provincial capital and that recruitment is traditionally the hardest out there in any case.
He says the province’s first priority is to ensure that all health care workers are vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of a mandatory requirement starting on October 26, in order to prevent outbreaks in health care facilities as soon as possible. afterwards they would face more staff shortages.
Dix says the government will work with the nurses’ union as well as the provincial association of doctors and groups representing other health care workers.
Dix also said Wednesday that the shortage of nursing is not isolated in the north and that within seven years, BC could face a shortage of up to 24,000 nurses.
Elizabeth Saewyc, director of the School of Nursing at the University of British Columbia, says the shortage is a long-standing issue that has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
She estimates that about 1,300 nursing students graduate from BC each year. But she says the current shortage also means that there are not enough qualified nurses to teach and not enough experienced practitioners to provide supervision during clinical practice.
Saewyc says retaining nurses is a problem across the industry. About 20 percent of new graduates leave the job within four years, she said.
10:02What it will take to get more nurses to hospitals
