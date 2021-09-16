The most expensive animals in the world

There are some who oppose the approach, arguing that it fails to capture ineligible features of the natural world, such as the psychological well-being it provides. Others say living things are priceless.

But the thought is that it can motivate people to look at natural ecosystems in completely new ways, especially people who only sometimes think economically. “The whole purpose of this concept is to make people think holistically,” says Rebelo. “In that sense, the concept will always be useful, no matter how flawed it is. The goal is for better governance, not just for current generations, but for future generations.”

So what can this approach tell us about the value of particular animals? While most calculations have a bird-eye view of ecosystems as a whole, some studies have calculated the value of particular species, genera, or taxonomic orders.

In 2015, BBC Earth compiled a whole series of these ratings for an interactive game (the site is no longer available online, but the list is archived here) So for example, the total value of sharks for tourism is about $ 944 million (682 million / 799 million), peer cleaning services manure beetles is valued at $ 380 million (274 million / 321 million), and in Canada alone, polar bears can be estimated at $ 6.3 billion ($ 4.5 billion / $ 5.3 billion).

In principle, you can make some raw sums to calculate the value of each of these individual animals, dividing it by population. That would give a value for each of the approximately 16,000 Canadian polar bears as about $ 400,000 per gold (289,000 / 338,000).

But recently, Ralph Chami at the International Monetary Fund and his colleagues applied this kind of “single animal” approach more rigorously. Their purpose? To calculate the value for individual African forest elephants and large whales off the coast of South America.