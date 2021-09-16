Franks International NV announces voting results and merger deadline | tidings

HOUSTON, September 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Franks International NV (NYSE: FI) (Company or Franks) today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting and plans to close the pending Expro merger.

Main points

All proposals submitted to shareholders were approved including the Expro merger proposal, which received over 90% support from voting shareholders. With all closing conditions now met, the pending merger with Expro is scheduled to close on Friday, October 1, 2021. a reverse action split with a 6-for-1 ratio regarding the merger closing.

Michael Kearney, President of the Company, President and CEO, said, We are proud to announce the results of our shareholder vote last week, which demonstrated considerable shareholder support for the pending merger with Expro Group. Successful affirmative voting culminated the francs’ strategic efforts over the past two years to gain degrees, increase diversification, and improve profitability. Going forward, we will design a strategic direction together as an organization. As the ongoing Expro Board Chairman, I know I speak for the entire new Expro Board wishing Mike Jardon and his team every success as they begin to implement the integration plans we have developed over the past six months. We have an extremely experienced management in the new Expro that will build an even stronger combined organization.

Mike Jardon, CEO of Expro, commented, The overwhelming approval of the transaction by Franks shareholders is a significant step towards completing the combination of Expros with Franks and the creation of a new full-cycle energy services leader. Together, we will have an expanded scale, a wider geographical footprint, and an expanded portfolio of innovative solutions to support customers throughout the well life cycle and promote sustainable growth and profitability. We appreciate the strong support of our stakeholders and look forward to completing the pending transaction on October 1, in order to begin unlocking the tremendous potential of our combined platform.

additional details

Franks International NV (Company or Franks) held its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Annual Meeting) on ​​September 10, 2021. Final results of the voting on the proposals considered and voted on at the Annual Meeting, each of which is described in the statement / prospectus final representation of the Company submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on 6 August 2021 (Procurement Statement) all passed with the support of a majority of the votes cast. At the close of business on August 13, 2021, the record date for the Annual Meeting, 228,397,296 ordinary shares of the Company were eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting. Expro will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Monday, October 4, 2021 under the XPRO mark.

The final terms of closure have been fully met and both parties have mutually agreed on a closing date of October 1, 2021.

The Supervisory Board of Franks International has adopted a resolution to provide for a reverse division of shares into a 6 per 1 share ratio that will be concluded in connection with the closure of the Expro merger on October 1, 2021.

About Franks International

Frank’s International NV is a global oil services company offering a wide and comprehensive range of pipeline services, pipeline production and construction of specialized wells and well intervention solutions focusing on complex and technically demanding wells. . Founded in 1938, Frank’s has approximately 2,400 employees and provides services to major offshore and offshore exploration and production companies in approximately 40 countries on six continents. The Company’s common stock is traded on the NYSE under the “FI” symbol. Additional information is available on the Company website, www.franksinternational.comwith

Investor Contact:

Melissa Cougle [email protected] 281-966-7300

Preliminary Statement Statements

This publication contains statements of the future within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, except statements of historical fact, contained in this press release that address the activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates that will occur or may occur in the future are future statements. Without prejudice to the above generality, future statements contained in this press release specifically include statements, estimates and projections regarding the outcome and results of the integration process related to the merger of pending Companies with Expro Group Holdings International Limited, the future business of the Company. growth strategy and prospects, cash flows and liquidity, financial strategy, budget, forecasts and operating results, amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures, availability and conditions of capital, level of activity in the oil and gas industry, price volatility oil and gas, unique risks associated with offshore operations, political, economic and regulatory uncertainties in international operations, ability to develop new technologies and products, ability to protect intellectual property rights, ability to employ and retain skilled and qualified employees, the level of competition in the industry of Companies global or national health concerns, including health epidemics, including COVID-19 and any variant thereof, the possibility of a rapid and material decline in global oil demand crude and crude oil prices for an uncertain period of time, time the extension of time will cause the United States and the rest of the world to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus to the point where the incumbent authorities feel comfortable easing current restrictions on various commercial and economic activities, future actions of manufacturers foreign oil, such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, the timing, pace, and extent of an economic recovery in the United States and elsewhere, the impact of current and future laws, decisions, government regulations, accounting standards, and statements, and related interpretations , and other instructions. These statements are based on some assumptions made by the Company based on management experience, expectations and perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, projected future developments and other factors that are believed to be appropriate. Future statements are not a guarantee of performance.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its future statements are reasonable and based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are correct or that any of these expectations will be met (in whole or in part). or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed in future statements. These include the factors discussed or referenced in the Risk Factors section of the Company Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and Statement / prospectus of the company representative dated 5 August 2021, in each case submitted to the SEC. Any future statement speaks only until the date on which such statement is made, and the Company assumes no obligation to correct or update any future statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law, and we warn you not to rely on them unjustly.