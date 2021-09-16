Sotheby’s International Real Estate Gains National Brevard High Higher Intermediary | tidings





MIAMI, September 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, the leading luxury broker together And Florida East Coast, announces the acquisition of National Realty ‘s leading real estate brokerage BrevardWith As part of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty’s strategic expansion aimed at attracting key industry talent, the brokerage will be on the board of the CEO of National Realty Gale S. Bray and its 76 collaborators in their unparalleled global network. “National Realty has a 50+ year heritage with a pristine reputation for excellence, and we are proud to welcome them into the ONE SIR family,” he said. Daniel de la Vega, President and ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. “I’m confident that this talented team of agents will continue to lead the market and build strength and momentum within Brevard County“ Founded in 1965 from the end Wesley A. Bray with an office in Melbourne, National Realty built a trusted reputation for delivering an exceptional real estate experience and quickly expanded throughout Brevard Countywith Gale S. Bray took over the business in 1988 with a promise to build on her father’s legacy. “My dad always believed in running the business with integrity,” Bray said. “We share a similar brand culture with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty and there is a synergy in the way we deal with our agents, we are a family.” Covering Brevard County from Titusville to Grant, National Real Estate Reached Over $ 130 million in sales volume last year with a record 25% + increase for 2021 to date. The long-term success of the company includes residential and commercial sales in addition to property management. “Over the years I have been run by various agents looking to buy our company, but it was never appropriate until now,” Bray said. “ONE Sotheby’s International Realty has an unparalleled global brand, but at its core it’s a family business where every agent matters. I’m excited for our team to use the company ‘s world – class network, tools and technology to drive business. take them to the next level “ This is the firm’s last seven acquisitions and brings the total number of brokerage offices to 22 locations from Miami to Cocoa Villagewith About ONE Sotheby’s International Realty ONE Sotheby’s International Realty is the leading source for luxury real estate and development opportunities together And Florida East Coast, with 22 offices extending from Miami AND Key Biscayne to Vero Beach AND Cocoa VillageWith Since its inception in 2008, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty has recruited nearly 1,000 of the most passionate and affiliated agents in the world. For more than 250 years, Sotheby’s name has illustrated the promise of a well-lived life, and ONE Sotheby’s International Realty’s direct connection to Sotheby’s and Sotheby’s International Realty has provided the company with unparalleled global achievement, an attribute that sellers take advantage of their full benefit. homes receive core exposure to a network of more than 24,000 associates in more than 75 countries and territories with more than 1,000 offices. The firm’s sales division represents some of the most successful and prestigious apartment developments along the coast with a total inventory of over $ 3.5 billionBy offering dedicated professionals, backed by a global brand with a legacy of quality, value and unsurpassed trust, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty is dedicated to giving extraordinary life to a thriving home. For more information about the East Coast Florida market or about working with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, please visit www.onesothebysrealty.comwith View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-sothebys-international-realty-acquires-top-brevard-brokerage-national-realty-301378042.html SOURCE A Sothebys International Realty

