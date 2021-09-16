Baldwin County wins prestigious international award | tidings

International recognition does not often come, if ever, to county governments.

But such an honor recently came to Baldwin Countys Road based on his impressive injury program, which started a few years ago but really got up three years ago.

The fruits of the work by county government officials as well as community volunteers, including the efforts of a student research team from a local university, have provided such an appreciation.

This marks the second time this year that the Baldwin Countys Light Reduction Program has been honored.

Earlier this year, the county received national recognition for its harm program as well as the Animal Adoption and Rescue Program. The honors came from officials with the National Association of Regions (NACo).

Baldwin County Commissioner Henry R. Craig and Baldwin County Manager Carlos Tobar traveled to Washington, DC this summer and were special guests on a program honoring county government officials from across the nation whose communities are making the difference in different ways.

The latest acquaintance was quite interesting, according to Tobar, who along with assistant county manager Dawn Hudson oversees the day-to-day operations of the Baldwin County government.

There were 150 applicants being considered for this international honor from around the world, Tobar told The Union-Recorder during a telephone interview Tuesday afternoon. There were Middle Eastern countries, Latin American countries and many more.

Tobar said he was proud of the last honor because he came from his peer group, the International City / County Management Association.

He and Craig were in Washington, DC in July attending the National Awards program when they learned of the prestigious honor.

“I swore to secrecy and I was told not to tell anyone until they were ready for it to be made public,” Tobar said.

Tobar said he was informed there were some tiebreakers, but that every time they broke a tie, Baldwin County came out on top.

This was very competitive, Tobar said, noting that national awards are given to county governments if a given county meets certain criteria. The international price is different, however.

When asked why he thought Baldwin County dominated, Tobar responded quickly.

In my personal opinion, we won it because of how we treated the public with what we did with our injury program, Tobar said. I think we won because of the way we interacted with the public.

The old Georgia State Prison farm near the Walter B. Williams Amusement Park was demolished a few months ago to pave the way for a new water center, which will include a recreational swimming pool with two to three high water slides. floors, a lazy river and a spray pad.

It is being modeled after a similar-style water park in Laurens County.

Already, county commissioners have allocated $ 1 million for the project from their Special Purpose Local Opportunity Sales Tax funds.

Tobar said he plans to announce next Tuesday evening that the county is applying for another $ 2.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

The grant will help the county pay for this new water center, Tobar said.

In addition to the $ 1 million already put up for the project by the county, county workers have already cleared the land.

The county manager said he plans to ask commissioners to allocate $ 1 million.

That would be in line with this tourism grant, Tobar said. And it would help complete the rest of the waterfront.

County officials awarded him a contract with David Freedman Engineering in Marietta.

That firm will prepare a preliminary engineering report.

Tobar said he and representatives of the Central Georgia Regional Commission in Macon will be involved in writing and submitting the grant.

We were walking as fast as we could to do this because the first comes, the first is served, Tobar said. So that’s why they rushed.

The county manager said representatives with the Central Georgia Regional Commission are big players in all of this.

Tobar said in the last three years that 191 dwellings, including mobile homes, which had wiped out landscape in parts of Baldwin County, were destroyed and debris was dumped in landfills by either county crews or private landowners.

We could not have done any of this without the help of the citizens of our community who helped us, Tobar said. We were responsible for the properties owned by the county, while the citizens or private residents took care of all their dwellings.

He said county officials provided information to residents to assist them in the process, but did not participate in any work on private property.

We had many volunteers who came from some of our local churches to help, Tobar said.

Some of those churches included Northridge Christian Church, Victory Baptist Church, Mt. Baptist Church. and Zion.

This project has been a community effort, Tobar said. And again, I think that was the main reason we won the international award. We had so many people dealing with this project. It was truly amazing to see so many people gather in our community to make our neighborhoods and our county from a general perspective look so much more beautiful.

He said he hopes to place the international award in a prominent location in the county’s new government complex on North Columbia Street in Milledgeville.