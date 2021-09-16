SECNAV Del Toro: US will be an equal partner with Allied navies to maintain global freedom of navigation

NEWPORT, NEW US Navy leaders prayed to a global audience of international fleets to support international freedom of navigation, as China and Russia have challenged international maritime norms.

Navies from more than a hundred countries gathered personally and practically for the International Maritime Symposium at the Maritime War College, RI, as Moscow and Beijing have challenged freedom of navigation in recent months.

The very foundation of civil society is under attack, especially in the Indo-Pacific. The echo of Cold War aggression is rising in the sky, on the surface and under the seas, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said in a speech at the conference.

Every nation has the right to sail the sea in the sky in accordance with international law, but no nation has the high moral basis to deny these rights to its peaceful neighbors. No nation has the right to claim the old international waters as their own.

Later in remarks to USNI News, Del Toro said the US serves as an equal partner with other navies in enforcing international law.

“It’s not just about America being a leader in these global diplomatic partnerships, it’s about us being an equal partner with all these nations that are here today,” Del Toro told USNI News. We all need to work together, we need to better understand the challenges that all these nations face in their regions. We need to put ourselves in their shoes and understand the economic challenges they have, the national security challenges they have, and then it is important for all of us to work together. It is not just about their cooperation with the United States, it is about their cooperation with each other. ”

The two-year conference, delayed by 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, comes as China and Russia have challenged parts of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in recent months.

Earlier this month, China issued a new comprehensive set of maritime laws requiring Beijing to be notified in advance of certain types of ships and cargo moving through vaguely defined Chinese territorial waters.

Restrictions on the new rules by Beijing, an amendment to a 1983 security law, affect large areas of the Western Pacific and would illegally restrict freedom of navigation in southern China, eastern China and the Yellow Seas, where China is involved. a number of territorial and maritime claims disputed with its neighbors, according to a summary of the legal implications published by the Naval War Collegewith

China will use the amended law to engage in gray area operations to intimidate its neighbors and further erode the rule of law at sea in the Indo-Pacific region.

Russia has also challenged the basic tenants of the UN Convention on the Sea. In June, Russian ships and aircraft hijacked the Royal Navy’s HMS warship Defender (D36) when navigating through an international transit corridor near Crimea.

Chief of Maritime Operations Adm. Mike Gilday told reporters Wednesday that the U.S., especially in the Indo-Pacific, wanted to isolate nations that would differ from existing maritime laws.

We all come together and enforce these norms from which we have all benefited. It is day after day, executing those freedoms of navigation operations, navigating side by side with allies and partners. This is what navies do with the same mind, Gilday said. And over time, our hope is that some of those countries that are probably trying to establish an alternative framework to the international norms that have been established over the last seven decades … remain a very isolated group of countries.

Gilday compared the ISS to the UN in how the assembled navy team solved international maritime problems.

The UN provides an equal playing field, and most importantly, for those small nations that share in those common problems like large navies or large nations, but may also have unusual solutions that large nations may not have thought, he told reporters and referred to the 1,000-ship Navy concept of former CNO admirer Mike Mullen.

I think of the Navy with 1000 ships and its power. And I say, why not a Navy with 10 thousand ships?

