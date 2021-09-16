The suspect in the Paris attacks in 2015 says the killing of 130 people was ‘nothing personal’ – National

The main defendant in the 2015 Paris attacks trial said Wednesday that the coordinated killings were revenge for French airstrikes on the Islamic State group, calling the deaths of 130 innocent people nothing personal since he accepted his role for the first time.

Salah Abdeslam, dressed in all black colors and refused to remove the mask while speaking in a custom-built courtroom, has been silent throughout the investigation. Observers waited to see if he would provide any details during the trial.

The trial of 20 suspects accused in the 2015 Paris attacks begins

Nine Islamic State militants and suicide bombers struck each other within minutes in several locations around Paris on November 13, 2015, targeting fans at the national football stadium and those visiting cafes and ending in a bloodbath inside the hall. of Bataclan concerts. It was the deadliest violence to hit France since World War II and one of the worst terrorist attacks to hit the West, shaking countries’ sense of security and rewriting its policies.

Abdeslam is the only survivor of that cell, most of whose members were French or Belgian. After his suicide vest did not work the night of the attacks, he fled to his hometown, Brussels.

















The trial finally begins on the terrorist attacks of Paris 2015, September 8, 2021



On Wednesday, a screen in the courtroom showed a photograph of Abdeslam’s car abandoned north of Paris after he threw three suicide bombers at the national stadium. Abdeslams’s target was unclear, but when Islamic State claimed responsibility the next day, the statement alluded to an attack in the neighborhood where he left the car that never ran out.

The two people Abdeslam was summoned to travel overnight from Brussels to Paris to pick him up are among 20 people on trial. Six of them are being tried in absentia.

Abdeslam, who was arrested months after the attacks, said the killings were a response to French airstrikes in Syria and Iraq. France was part of the international coalition that was formed after extremists occupied vast territory in both countries.

We fought France, we attacked France, we targeted the civilian population. There was nothing personal against them, Abdeslam said. I know my statement may be shocking, but it is not to dig the knife deeper into the wound, but to be honest with those who suffer immeasurable grief.

The same network hit Brussels airport and the metro system in March 2016, killing 32 other people. Among those on trial in Paris is Mohammed Abrini, who left the city the night before the 2015 attacks and took part in the Brussels one. He accepted a role Wednesday.

I know my participation … (but) in this evil that happened in France, I am neither a commander nor an architect. I did not offer any logistical or financial assistance, said Abrini.

The specter of the man who was the architect of the attacks, the late Abdelhamid Abaaoud, appeared heavily in the first days of the trial.

The courtroom saw him in a video fleeing the subway. An investigator testified that he was on the phone with the attackers and with someone in Brussels throughout the attacks.

Counterterrorism investigators spotted Abaaoud in the surveillance video walking on the Paris metro with another of the gunmen. They recognized Abaaoud by his fluorescent orange shoes and it was a key moment in this case.

Attacks in Paris: How it happened and what has changed in France since then

As soon as we see this video, it changes everything because we realize that there are still at least two terrorists still alive, the investigator testified. His name was not made public, as is common in French counterterrorism trials.

Abaaoud and the remaining assailant died days later in a police shootout and suicide bombing.

The same investigator also testified about the destruction felt by officials as the attacks unfolded.

The feeling we had that evening in Bataclan was of failure. I’m not sure we had the tools to prevent everything. But when we entered Bataclan that was the feeling, he said.