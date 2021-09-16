Moore takes fifth world title News, Sports, Work

International
SAN CLEMENTE, California. – Olympic gold medalist and reigning champion Carissa Moore of Honolulu won her fifth world title and Gabriel Medina of Brazil won third in the Rip Curl World Surf League finals on Tuesday in the Lower Trestles.
It was the first time the WSL had set its world champions in a one-day format, winning all of them including the top five women and men surfers based on the season points ranking.
Moore settled directly into the final match, where he defeated Tatiana Weston-Webb, a Kauai surfer representing Brazil.
Weston-Webb, who previously defeated Australia’s Sally Fitzgibbons, took the first heat of the best final from three 15.20-14.06. Moore returned to second heat, posting big scores of 8.93 and 8.33 to win it 17.26-15.60.
By the time the third win, Weston-Webb needed a top eight to overtake Moore. After two spectacular and critical hammers lagging behind in what seemed like a journey that produced results, the Brazilian was removed from her board during the final maneuver, critical in what could have been a decisive wave of world title.
Weston-Webb took a 6.17 trip mark, dropping 16.60-14.20 as Moore became the third woman to win a fifth world title, joining Australians Giants Layne Beachley and Stephanie Gilmore, who both have seven each. .
The title signifies a busy summer for Moore, who in July won the gold medal in Tokyo while surfing made his Olympic debut.
“It was a long year and it was a very long day,” Moore was quoted as saying in a story on the WSL website. “Today did not start as I expected, I had to fight again, so I made the victory a little sweeter. I was ready to have a crisis after the first heat. I tried my best, it came out of my heart, and it worked “I was never in the water when I won a world title, so this is very special. I could not ask for anything more!”
Moore previously won world titles in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2019 — without any champion in 2020 due to the pandemic, this is the first time in Moore’s career that she has won titles in a row.
Gilmore lost the first game of the day against Frenchwoman Johanne Defay, ending her shot at a record eighth women’s world title.
Medina, which finished the regular season with a big lead, defeated third-placed Filipe Toledo of Brazil in the men’s final. Toledo had previously eliminated Olympic gold medalist and defending world champion Italo Ferreira of Brazil.
Moore and Medina each won $ 200,000 from identical $ 470,000 bags.
