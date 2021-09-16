International
Pakistan calls on world to engage with Taliban government | Asia News
Islamabad, Pakistan Pakistan’s national security adviser has called on the world to engage with the Taliban government in Afghanistan or risk a return to the instability that characterized last-age ruling groups three decades ago.
In a speech to foreign media in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on Wednesday, Moeed Yusuf urged the international community not to repeat the mistakes of the past.
We are trying to make sure the world understands the importance of not making the mistakes of the past again, he said.
For us, it is imperative to seek peace and stability in Afghanistan, that is what we are focused on.
Yusuf’s comments come as world powers debate whether and under what conditions to recognize the new Taliban-dominated government in Kabul, which plunged Afghanistan into a lightning offensive last month. The group took control of the capital, Kabul, on August 15th after former President Ashraf Ghani left the country.
Pakistan, Afghanistan’s southeastern neighbor, has repeatedly called on world powers to engage with the new government and provide immediate humanitarian and other assistance to prevent an imminent economic collapse.
On Monday, several countries pledged more than $ 1.1 billion in food aid at a United Nations conference to address immediate concerns about poverty and hunger in Afghanistan. About $ 10 billion in Afghan central bank reserves, however, remain frozen in banks abroad, particularly with the US Federal Reserve.
Stay engaged
Yusuf called on world powers to engage with the Taliban instead of severing ties with the government led by the armed group, which waged a bloody 20-year battle against US and NATO occupation forces that killed tens of thousands of civilians. Afghans and security forces.
By engaging, you are essentially saying that we will try constructively to look at how to help Afghanistan for the sake of the average Afghan, Yusuf said.
Asked if there were human rights concerns under a Taliban government, the Pakistani national security adviser said international powers could only influence these issues if they engaged with the country.
If the Taliban have clearly signaled, what they have, that they want to stay engaged with the world, and if they have made it clear that engagement would bring legitimacy and help, it is not Pakistan that will provide it, he said.
We can not secure that legitimacy, this is the West. And this is leverage. But if you engage constructively, then that conversation can happen.
He also said engaging with the government would help address global security concerns. The Taliban in the past and in the historic agreement with the United States in February 2020, had stated that Afghan land would not be allowed to be used against foreign countries.
Yusuf said Wednesday that Pakistan had held talks with Taliban leaders over security concerns, particularly about the Pakistani Taliban militant group that has many fighters stationed in eastern Afghanistan.
We made it absolutely clear that we can not accept any terrorism from Afghan soil, and honestly the very clear answer is that there is absolutely no interest in allowing this to happen, and so now the goal again is border management, making sure these [fighters] they are not allowed to act that way as they do, he said.
Pakistan has seen an increase in attacks on security forces in the northwest of the country, in districts near the Afghan border, since the Taliban took power last month.
Humanitarian crisis
Yusuf also warned that immediate humanitarian aid would not address the long-term sustainability of the Afghan economy, and that world powers needed to do more to ensure that the country relied heavily on foreign aid for decades without falling into an economic crisis.
Humanitarian aid is just a termination agreement to ensure that there will be no immediate humanitarian crisis. That does not equate to governance, institutional and economic support, he said.
On Tuesday, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi also called on international donors to resume foreign aid.
Afghanistan is a war-torn country and needs the help of the international community in various sectors, especially in education, health and development, Muttaqi told reporters in Kabul.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will fly to the Tajik capital Dushanbe on Thursday to attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in which the situation in Afghanistan is expected to be visible.
Yusuf said Khan would urge world powers in the SCO, which includes Russia, China, India and several Central Asian states, to engage with the Taliban government in Afghanistan.


