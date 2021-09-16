Pandemic elections: Which other countries voted during COVID-19? – National

For the first time in Canada’s political history, federal elections are being held during a global pandemic.

When Justin Trudeau called for an immediate vote last month, there was applause from opposition leaders over the timing of the election in the middle of the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Trudeau has repeatedly defended his decision, saying at a news conference last week that he had no regrets about pushing the election.

Read more: Here is what changes in relation to this year’s federal election in Canada

The example of Canada is not the first. In fact, since March 2020, when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), dozens of countries have moved forward with voting in local and national elections, albeit under strict restrictions and safety protocols.

The story goes down the ad

Dr. Horacio Bach, an infectious disease expert at the University of British Columbia, said it is safe to hold elections as long as all public health guidelines are followed.

If everyone is continuing (following) the guidelines, the transmission is likely to be minimal or close to zero, he told Global News.

With more than 78 percent of the fully vaccinated eligible population, Bach said he did not expect a large increase in cases after the polls, but this is something that will need to be monitored in the future, he said.

Global News took a look at some other nations that voted during COVID-19, what measures were put in place and how the results came out.

















1:51

Most Canadians opposed the election during the pandemic: Poll





Most Canadians opposed the election during the pandemic: Poll



South Korea

In April 2020, South Korea was among the first countries to hold a nationwide vote since the pandemic began.

The story goes down the ad

President Moon Jae-ins The ruling party won an absolute majority in the parliamentary elections that set a record for voter turnout of 66.2 per cent, the highest in almost 30 years.

Strict COVID-19 measures were put in place, with authorities disinfecting all 14,000 polling stations and requiring voters to wear masks, control their temperatures, use hand sanitizers and plastic gloves, and maintain physical distance from others.

Despite the fact that almost 30 million people went to the polls, there were zero cases of local broadcasting related to the elections, according to public health officialswith

















1:24

Coronavirus outbreak: Scientists explain why some in South Korea tested twice as positive for COVID-19





Coronavirus outbreak: Scientists explain why some in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19 twice on April 16, 2020



Burundi

After a tense campaign damaged by reports of violence, arrests and intimidation, the African nation of Burundi elected a new president in May 2020.

The ruling Evariste party candidate Ndayishimiye was declared the winner after receiving 67 per cent of the vote. More than four million people voted.

The story goes down the ad

Voters were asked to leave after casting their ballots and no rallies were allowed near polling stations.

Just days before the May 20 election, the country ousted the WHO national leader and three members of his team for no apparent reason.

Serbia

In June 2020, Serbia became the first European country to hold national elections since the continent entered a deadlock.

The parliamentary vote was originally scheduled for April, but was postponed due to concerns about COVID-19.

President Aleksandar Vui’s ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won a landslide victory with more than 60 per cent of the vote.

Masks were not mandatory but were recommended, and they were made available to voters at polling stations.

Weeks later, authorities declared a state of emergency in the capital, Belgrade, restoring some restrictions following an increase in infections.

Football matches with thousands of fans, religious celebrations and parliamentary elections were believed to have contributed to the increase in cases.

















2:11

The pandemic crosses two grim historical points in Europe





The pandemic crosses two grim historical points in Europe, March 28, 2020



Sri Lanka

After delaying them twice, Sri Lanka held its August 2020 parliamentary elections which gave President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his older brother, Mahinda, an overwhelming majority.

The story goes down the ad

According to health guidelines issued by the government, parties were advised to limit election rallies to 300 people, which could be expanded to allow 500 people for events attended by party leaders. The door-to-door campaign was limited to five people.

On the eve of the polls, the South Asian nation also held a mock election as a test of COVID-19 measures, including masks, face shields, physical distancing and voters bringing their pens and pencils to mark ballot papers.

Voters in Sri Lanka wearing face masks and washing their hands as a precaution against coronavirus before casting their ballots outside a polling station during the Colombo parliamentary elections.

Photo by Saman Abesiriwardana / Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images



United States

The COVID-19 pandemic was at the center of a polarizing election campaign in the United States that saw Democrat Joe Biden defeat his Republican opponent Donald Trump.

More than 91,000 new daily infections were recorded on November 4, taking the number of cases nationwide to 9.38 million people.

The story goes down the ad

While many Americans benefited from expanded access to postal voting, queues were long at many polling stations across the country.

The 2020 U.S. presidential election saw a record voter turnout of nearly 158 million 66.2 percent of eligible voters, according to a Pew Research Center Analysiswith

During the campaign, Trump, a vocal critic of the blockade restrictions, drew harsh criticism from political opponents, voters and health experts for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

















3:03

How Biden plans to dramatically change America’s pandemic response





How Biden Plans to Dramatically Change America’s Response to Pandemic January 1, 2021



Israeli

Israel, a global leader in COVID-19 vaccinations, held parliamentary elections in March this year.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing allies failed to win a parliamentary majority.

After weeks of political stalemate, the Israelsparliament approved a new coalition government in June that sent Netanyahu into opposition after a record 12 years in office.

The story goes down the ad

Naftali Bennett, the leader of a small ultranationalist party, was sworn in as the new prime minister on June 13th.

Japan

In April 2021, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Japan lost all three seats in the snap parliamentary elections.

Anger with the government’s treatment of the COVID-19 pandemic and a slow vaccination delay contributed to the election result, according to analysts.

General elections are expected to be held later this year. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who replaced Shinzo Abe last year and has seen his rating drop during the pandemic, has announced he will not run.

















2:28

Canada’s golden farewell to the Tokyo Olympics





Canada’s golden farewell to the Tokyo Olympics on August 8, 2021



Iran

In June, the Iranians elected the country’s new president.

The story goes down the ad

Tough Chief Justice Ebrahim Raisi achieved a convincing victory in a vote that saw the lowest turnout in the presidential election in the history of the Islamic Republics. About 48.8 percent of eligible voters voted.

Voter apathy was fueled in part by the devastated state of the economy and underwent campaigning amid months of rising COVID-19 cases.

On election day, poll workers wore gloves and masks, and some wiped ballot boxes with disinfectant.

with files from Reuters, Associated Press