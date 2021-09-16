Canada’s Alberta province brings the vaccine passport while the Prime Minister apologizes





CALGARIA, Alberta, September 15 (Reuters) – The Canadian province of Alberta unveiled a vaccine passport system Wednesday to combat the fourth wave of COVID-19 that is close to overloading the healthcare system after Prime Minister Jason Kenney apologized for misusing it. pandemic. Alberta will impose measures including capacity constraints for businesses and a ban on indoor dining in restaurants if customers cannot show government-issued vaccination evidence or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours. Kenney has repeatedly said his government will not introduce vaccine passports and avoids using the phrase at a lengthy press conference announcing other measures, including work-from-home mandates and physical distancing. The prime minister said he was introducing new restrictions “willingly”. The move is a significant reshuffle by Conservative Prime Minister Kenney, whose government has been criticized for lifting public health restrictions sooner than other Canadian provinces this summer after the announcement that COVID-19’s worst was over. . “Based on our analysis of other jurisdictions around the world with similar vaccination rates we believed we could move cautiously away from treating COVID as a pandemic, and toward an endemic one. It is now clear that we were wrong, and for that I apologize, “Kenney said. The western oil-producing province has the lowest vaccination rate in Canada and is leading the country in new cases of COVID-19, as the highly infectious Delta variant is taking place. Read more There is a record number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and the province risks running out of those beds in 10 days, Kenney said. Alberta is asking other Canadian provinces if they can provide intensive care beds and front-line staff to help cope with critical staff shortages. Alberta’s healthcare crisis is reaching its peak just days before the September 20 federal election. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals hope anger over Kenney could help them gain ground in the traditionally conservative province. Reporting by Nia Williams; Additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; edited by Grant McCool Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

