Men’s football scream near IU-Northwest for first win





Next game: at Lincoln College 9/18/2021 | 1:00 PM BANNOCKBURN, Ill. — The TIU men’s soccer team returned home to Schartner Field Wednesday afternoon as they played Indiana Northwest University Redhawks game at the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC). Coming from a tough 4-1 loss at Viterbo on Monday, the Trojans returned home eager to capture their six-match losing streak and win their first win of the 2021 season. Things were not going to start well for Trinity as they were left behind by the Redhawks in the seventh minute in a Vitaily Prots goal, the only result of the first half. TIU will increase the heat in the second half and completely close the IU-Northwest project. Sean Fenton would put the Trojans on the table in the 50th minute in a pass from Caleb Wells , derisa Josia Joseph regarding Josiah Fuchs just two minutes later for the continuous score. Joseph would record his second assist of the match late in the 59th minute in a pass for Xavier Brown to raise Trinity 3-1, before scoring himself at 85 on an assist from Fuchs. Jonny Mueller would give the final touches in the TIU second half with his first goal of the season in a pass from Fuchs as the Trojans won their first win of the season in a 5-1 win. ADDITIONAL NOTES P GR GAME Wednesday’s victory improves TIU’s all-time record against IU-Northwest 2-0.

Trinity has beaten the Redhawks 11-2 in their two meetings (2019 and 2021).

The TIU victory hits their five-match losing streak this season, and their six-match losing streak dating to the end of the shortened, postponed COVID-19 2020 season.

The Trojans dominated offensively, beating the Redhawks 26-3 in the match, including 17-2 on goal kicks. Both shots and goal kicks are the highest levels of the season for TIU

Trojan porters Armin Mahmutovi. faced very little opposition from IU-Northwest after giving up an early goal in the seventh minute of the game. The Chicago beginner would record just one reception as he earned his first career victory.

Sean Fenton the goal in the 50th minute was his first of the season, and the fourth in his career. It was his first goal scored since September 6, 2019 against Aquinas (Mich.)

Caleb Wells’ assisting on Fenton’s second goal was his first of the year, and the fifth in his career.

Josiah Fuchs’s 52nd minute result was his first goal in 2021, and the 12th in his college career. The senior from Provo, Utah leads all active Trojans to goals scored.

By Xavier Brown the goal in the 59th minute was his second in the 2021 season, and tenth in his career. Brown previously scored Trinity’s first goal of the season in Monday’s loss to Viterbo.

And Josiah Joseph Assists in goals by Fuchs and Browns were his first two of the year, and gave him four assists in his career.

Joseph’s goal in the 85th minute was the second of the season, and the tenth of his collegial career. Joseph joins Fuchs and Brown as the other active TIU players with 10+ goals in their careers.

Jonny Mueller scored his first goal of 2021 in the 86th minute to close the victory. The fourth goal of his career, Mueller, a member of the NCCAA 2020 All-North Central Region team, scored three goals in his first season with Trinity last year.

Fuchs assisted on TIU’s last two goals in the game by Joseph and Mueller, giving him his first two assists of the season, and his eighth and ninth career assists. Fuchs now directs all active Trinity players in career assists. NEXT The Trojans (1-5-0) will return to action on Saturday, September 18 as they travel to Lincoln College to face the Lynx. The start is scheduled for 1:00 pm CST at Freesmeier Field, and can be viewed LIVE at Trojan Sports Networkwith Visit TIUtrojans.com to stay up to date with the latest TIU mens soccer news and updates. Follow Trojans online and on social media! Facebook – Trinity International Athletics Tweet – @TIUMensSoccer @TIUTrojans Instagram – TIU Athletics @tiumenssoccer Snapchat – @TIUtrojans YouTube – TIU Athletics Trinity International University is a comprehensive, national university affiliated with the Free Evangelical Church of America and is located in Bannockburn, Illinois, 25 miles north of Chicago. TIU educates men and women to engage in God’s redemptive work in the world by cultivating academic excellence, Christian faithfulness, and lifelong learning.

