Candidate for Tory says she “erred” in opposing vaccine passports – twice

Conservative candidate Rosemarie Falk says she was wrong when she told an interviewer that her party does not support vaccine passports for entry or exit from Canada – despite making the claim twice.

She made the comment once during an interview with Kurt Price, the community liaison for a Nissan car dealer in Lloydminister, Alta., As she detailed the Conservative Party’s policies on vaccines. The interview was recorded in Global News by a source from the Liberal Party election campaign.

Read more: O’Toole promises to implement national tests of the COVID-19 vaccination system

Falk began her response by saying she “does not support compulsory vaccinations,” despite the fact that no level of government is pursuing such a policy — instead, many are proposing to restrict access to certain activities or places that are not essential to those who choose remain unvaccinated.

The story goes down the ad

“Same with vaccine passports. We do not support vaccine passports, you know, to come to Canada or to leave Canada,” Falk said.

She added that O’Toole would “work with Health Canada” to ensure Canadians have what they need if they want to travel to another country that requires proof of vaccination.

In an email statement to Global News, she clarified that she “spoke wrong” during the interview.

“During the interview in question, I was wrong and Id likes to clarify my position,” Falk said.

“To be clear, I believe international travelers entering Canada should be required to provide evidence of vaccination and I believe Canadians should be required to confirm their vaccination status to determine quarantine requirements.”

















2:14

Ontario officials describe exceptions before the start of the COVID-19 vaccine passport





Ontario officials describe exceptions before the start of the COVID-19 vaccine passport



However, in a second video sent to Global News by a Liberal campaign source after Falk’s explanation was published, she could be heard making the same assertion about opposing vaccine passports.

The story goes down the ad

“My party and I (do not) support vaccine passports. What my leader, Erin O’Toole, has said is that if you, as a Canadian, want to go to another country that requires a vaccine passport, you have to “you are able to go to Health Canada and get what you need, if you are vaccinated, to show the test in another country,” she said. no video, which was posted on the Battlefords Chamber of Commerce Facebook page on September 8th.

“Erin O’Toole and I (do not) support a vaccine passport for coming to or leaving Canada.”

Read more: ‘Vaccine passport’ or ‘immunization record’? Why experts say there is power in question

During a campaign stop in Coquitlam, BC, in early September, O’Toole said he would work with the provinces to design a national vaccination test system, adding that such an organization would help Canadians on international travel.

“We have launched a series of measures that the federal government can use to do our part. “The provinces have a set of vaccination test systems, QR codes, vaccine passports,” he said at the time.

“We will respect what the provinces are doing, partnering with them to make sure we have it for foreign trips from Canadians.”

The Conservative leader also said he wants 90 percent of eligible residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19 — and promised to cover the cost of leisure time for employees to get a stroke, free transportation to vaccine clinics, and a national push strategy boosters that will initially target the elderly and those with compromised immunity.

The story goes down the ad

















1:11

Vaccination cards will be available for Albertans to print this week





Vaccination cards will be available for Albertans to print this week



However, his promise has been criticized by his political opponents.

Erin OToole just said she expects him to be able to vaccinate 90 percent of Canadians in the coming months. He can’t even vaccinate 90 percent of his candidates, come on, said Liberal leader Justin Trudeau at the September 7 campaign halt.

It is not clear how many conservative candidates have been vaccinated as the party has not published those numbers.

Trudeau said Ottawa would certify provincial vaccine passports to work nationally – but that it might take a year to create the full federal program.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has also called for a national system and criticized Trudeau for not implementing a faster system.

The story goes down the ad

Vaccine documentation is not a new concept when it comes to international travel. A yellow fever vaccine is required for anyone traveling to places such as Venezuela, Congo and Panama.

In most provinces in Canada, schools will also require a child immunization record before allowing them to attend classes, excluding medical or philosophical exclusion.

– with files from The Canadian Press