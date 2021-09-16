Philippines: ICC backs Duterte’s “war on drugs” probe





In a statement, the ICC said the judges had approved a request by prosecutors to launch an investigation into possible killings as a crime against humanity. The judges’ assessment of the material presented by the prosecutors was that “the so-called ‘war on drugs’ campaign” could not be seen as a legitimate law enforcement operation “, but rather resulted in a systematic attack on civilians. Duterte has waged a controversial all-out war on drugs in the Philippines since coming to power in June 2016, which police say has claimed the lives of more than 6,600 people. Independent observers believe the number could be much higher than that. Those killed included children, as well as ordinary drug users and criminals executed out of court. The police have repeatedly challenged charges of extensive extrajudicial or vigilant murder, and Duterte says police have been ordered to kill only in self-defense. The government in Manila could not be reached immediately for a response late Wednesday. Philippine rights group Karapatan said the court’s comments “reaffirm the views of the victims and their families”. “Duterte and his comrades must be held accountable for these crimes,” he said after the ICC ruling. In a speech in July, Duterte attacked the court, saying he would continue his fight against drugs. “I have never denied (it), and the ICC can record it: Those who destroy my country – I will kill you,” he said. Although the Philippines withdrew from ICC membership, he was a member between July 2016 and March 2019, the period covered by the forthcoming investigation. The judges said the relevant crimes appear to have continued after that date, but that the court was limited to investigating those suspected to have occurred when the Philippines was a member.

