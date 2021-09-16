French forces kill an ISIS leader in the Sahara, Macron says





French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that French military forces had killed the leader of the Islamic State in the Sahara. “This is another great success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel,” Mr Macron said in a tweetwith The militant leader, Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahraoui, oversaw a group that claimed responsibility for a 2017 attack that killed four American soldiers who were on patrol with Nigerian forces. And in August 2020, Mr. Al-Sahraoui personally ordered the killing of six French charities and their Nigerian driver, a statement from Mr Macrons’s office said, according to Reuters.

The 2017 attack was one of the most deadly recent attacks on American soldiers in Africa. In addition to the four Americans, including two members of the Green Berets, five Nigerian soldiers who were with them on a joint mission were killed. Mr. Al-Sahraoui was a member of al-Qaeda’s regional branch before pledging allegiance to the Islamic State about five years ago. Tweet -ii z. Macrons did not say where he was killed. In January, hundreds of civilians were killed in attacks by suspected militants in Nigeria’s Tillabri region, where Islamic State was known to operate in the Greater Saharan. Since insurgents and armed Islamists took control of neighboring towns in 2012, the terrorist threat has spread across the Sahel, a strip of land south of the Sahara where French forces have long had a significant presence.

