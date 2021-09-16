What is a cabinet reshuffle?





Reuters Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made changes to his top team in government. E the cabinet is a group of about 20 politicians who have really important jobs. A cabinet reshuffle means changing who is responsible for which department in government. Ministers have different areas of responsibility, for example for education, health and transport. The team meets about once a week to talk about how to run the place. Why do cabinet changes occur? When someone resigns or needs to be replaced. When the government wants to show a change in direction or priority. Reward people by promoting them or remove people who are not doing a very good job. To refresh the senior team by bringing in new MPs, this sometimes happens if the government is seen to be unpopular. When there is a new prime minister from the same political party between elections. This is the second time Mr. Johnson has had a major reshuffle since becoming leader of the Conservative party with the last one taking place in February 2020. Some of the big changes in the reorganization Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has been replaced by former vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi. Media Media Gavin Williamson has lost his job as education secretary in this reshuffle Williamson has been criticized in the past for the way he treated schools during the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Zahawi said: “Children and young people have had a difficult time during this pandemic and I will listen to them and their families as we accelerate our work to build better and fairer.” Robert Buckland has been replaced by Dominic Raab as secretary of justice. Dominic Raab will also have the official title of Deputy Prime Minister. SALLA NEIL Liz Truss will take on the old role of Dominic Raab as foreign secretary – she is only the second woman to hold this post Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick was fired and replaced by Michael Gove. Gove’s new role is seen as really important in the government’s ‘leveling’ plan which aims to spread wealth and opportunities across the country. Boris Johnson is now looking at other, smaller, roles in government with more changes expected in the coming days.

